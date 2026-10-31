2027: Makinde, most competent presidential candidate — Daura

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Alhaji Lawal Daura, has declared that the party’s presidential candidate and Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is the most competent contender for the 2027 presidential election, noting that his record of performance, transparency and accountability in public office sets him apart from other candidates.

Daura also reaffirmed the Makinde-Daura ticket’s commitment to a four-year, all-inclusive transitional government of national unity, assuring Nigerians, particularly those in the North, that the administration would focus on resetting the country’s economy, education, security architecture and socio-political space before laying the foundation for sustainable governance.

He said the proposed four-year administration would prioritise national renewal, address Nigeria’s fundamental challenges and promote inclusive governance, stressing that the country needed purposeful leadership anchored on competence, accountability and measurable results.

The APM vice-presidential candidate spoke in Abuja at the weekend when he received leaders of the Northern Patriotic Front (NPF) at the party’s Presidential Campaign Headquarters. The delegation visited the headquarters to present an award to Makinde and formally declare its support for his presidential ambition.

Daura thanked the northern region for its commitment to the campaign, insisting that Makinde ranked above other presidential candidates in performance, national vision, productivity and service delivery.

The former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) urged Nigerians to rise above ethnic considerations and assess presidential candidates based on their antecedents and records in public service. He stressed that anyone seeking to lead the country must be prepared to account for their stewardship and contributions to national development.

Daura said, “I was happy when you said that you went to Oyo State and you have confirmed the quality of governance and unprecedented development by our Presidential candidate. So, I throw a challenge that anyone who is still doubting whether our candidate is the most competent to be elected as President should examine his antecedents and performance.

“Before venturing into politics and eventually becoming governor of Oyo State, he had established himself as a successful businessman and a man with considerable experience in finance.

“Beyond his personal integrity, we should also examine his record in public office. What has he achieved? Look at his performance. His transparency and accountability set him apart.

“We in Nigeria are confronted with enormous challenges, particularly poverty and poor governance. We cannot afford to continue supporting leadership without examining what individuals have done with the opportunities entrusted to them.”

The running mate stated that presidential aspirants must demonstrate accountability in the management of public resources and show tangible contributions to people’s development, noting that leaders with proven records of transparency deserved serious consideration.

Daura also commended the NPF for advocating people-centred democracy, urging political parties, politicians and other stakeholders to intensify public enlightenment to enable Nigerians to make informed choices at the polls.

Reiterating the transitional government proposal, Daura said the four-year administration would be designed to unite the country, reset critical sectors and establish a sustainable governance framework capable of addressing Nigeria’s longstanding economic, security and socio-political challenges.

Speaking earlier, the President of the NPF, Alhaji Ali Abacha, pledged the support of political stakeholders in the North, saying the region was comfortable with Makinde’s candidacy, his Reset Nigeria agenda and his commitment to a four-year transitional government.

Abacha said Makinde’s performance in Oyo State had distinguished him as the most competent presidential candidate, adding that his record in governance informed the decision of northern stakeholders to support his ambition.

He also commended Makinde for choosing Daura, whom he described as a security expert, as his running mate, saying the choice demonstrated the ticket’s commitment to tackling insecurity.

Abacha added that the NPF would sustain its mobilisation efforts towards 2027 to ensure the success of the Makinde-Daura ticket.