2027: Makinde inaugurates Bauchi campaign office

The presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in the 2027 general elections and Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has declared that the party is now ready to embark on rigorous electioneering campaigns across the country.

Seyi Makinde made the declaration in Bauchi late Friday evening when he officially opened his campaign office and the APM North-East Zonal Office in Bauchi.

According to him, with the formal inauguration of his campaign office in Bauchi, activities will now commence to galvanise mobilisation, contact, and campaigns. He stressed that the APM means business and is ready to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which has made life difficult for Nigerians.

He explained that the campaign office will coordinate the party’s mobilisation across the 20 LGAs in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Seyi Makinde added that the opening of the campaign office in Bauchi State was a move aimed at strengthening the party’s structures and coordinating its political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The presidential candidate stressed that the campaign office now gives the APM a dedicated hub in Bauchi for campaign coordination, voter mobilisation, strategic engagements, and regular interaction with party stakeholders and supporters.

He urged the office staff, other party faithful, party leaders, stakeholders, supporters, and members of the APM family who gathered for the formal opening to use the occasion to demonstrate their commitment to the party’s ongoing political programmes.

Members were also urged to use the event to renew their dedication to building the party’s organisation and preparing for the coming electoral process.

The campaign office is expected to serve as an operational base for coordinating APM activities across all 20 local government areas of Bauchi State, as well as to improve communication, deepen grassroots engagement, and promote collaboration among the party’s structures in the state.

As preparations for the 2027 general elections continue, the Bauchi campaign office is set to become the central point for organising the party’s activities in the state.

Under the leadership of its presidential candidate, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the national leader of the APM, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the party has continued to expand its presence nationwide by engaging stakeholders and establishing structures in different parts of the country.

The Bauchi inauguration was the latest in that effort, establishing a key campaign base in the North-East.

Recall that Seyi Makinde declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidency on the APM platform in May 2026 at a joint rally in Ibadan.

Before the declaration, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed formalising an alliance between his faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APM. He subsequently emerged as the APM’s consensus presidential candidate after the party’s 36 state chairmen approved his candidacy by a voice vote.

The APM National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, then presented him with the party’s flag and Certificate of Return at a ceremony in Ibadan.

The party has since disclosed that it uploaded Seyi Makinde’s details to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal as its presidential candidate, pitching him as a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With campaign offices now springing up across the states, the APM is signalling that its grassroots machinery for 2027 is taking shape, and Bauchi is expected to be one of its key battlegrounds in the North.