2027: Makinde has capacity to unseat Tinubu – PDP chieftain

A former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Abiodun Awoleye, has declared that Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has the political strength and leadership qualities to lead the PDP in reclaiming the presidency from President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking with journalists at his Bashorun residence in Ibadan during Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration, Awoleye described Makinde as a “humble politician, dependable grassroots mobiliser, and administrator with uncommon capacity.”

“Governor Makinde has shown rare political will and administrative strength. I strongly believe he has what it takes to reposition our great party and ensure we take back power at the national level,” Awoleye said.

The PDP chieftain added that Makinde’s success in uniting the Oyo State chapter of the party and running an inclusive government was proof of his ability to restructure the PDP at the national level.

His remarks echoed Makinde’s own declaration at the recent PDP State Congress in Ibadan, where the governor assured party members that the “era of violent, parallel congresses was over,” stressing that the model of peace and internal democracy established in Oyo would be replicated nationally.

Awoleye further praised Makinde’s governance record, particularly his consistency in paying salaries, pensions, and gratuities, describing it as a stabilising force amid Nigeria’s economic hardship.

“Even the late Alaafin of Oyo once remarked that he was amazed at how Governor Makinde has managed governance seamlessly without owing workers a single month,” he recalled.

He attributed prompt and uninterrupted payments of workers’ salaries, gratuity, and pensions by Makinde as a catalyst for the socio-economic stability and steady economic growth in the state, calling the governor a genius whose approach to governance amid nationwide economic challenges should be understudied for national rebirth.

He described Makinde as a man with a deep sense of creative mind for problem-solving and expressed his admiration for his crisis management skills, calling on party faithful to continue to remember the governor in their personal day-to-day prayers.

In another development, the various speakers at Awoleye’s birthday celebration noted that the former lawmaker’s confidence in Makinde’s ability to restructure the party aligns with the governor’s promise of a more cohesive, disciplined, and forward-looking PDP capable of leading Nigeria back to economic recovery and national stability.

The Ibadan North PDP Chairman, Ademiyiwa Mustapha, who led both the local government and ward executives to the celebration, described Awoleye as a peaceful person with an impressive political pedigree.

He urged members of the party to remain steadfast, maintain genuine intentions towards one another, and work together in unity for the overall progress of the PDP.

In his final remarks, Hon. Awoleye revealed that he shares the same birthday with Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, former First Lady of the state, while his own wife shares the same birthday with the new Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I.

He described this coincidence as a source of personal joy and connection to Ibadan’s royal and political heritage.

Also speaking, a party elder, Pastor Gbenro, described the occasion as a “tripartite celebration” since it coincided with Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

He recalled Awoleye’s role as the caretaker chairman who helped install the PDP in Ogun State, describing it as “a pride for Ibadan North.”

Hon. Awoleye remains one of the most grounded politicians with vast experience in politics and governance.

“He is humble, accessible, and a blessing to this generation,” Gbenro said, offering prayers for the celebrant and his family.

Other speakers at the event praised Awoleye’s political journey and character. A fellow party chieftain described him as “a straightforward person and dependable grassroots mobilizer that many young politicians look up to as a role model.”

The PDP Youth Leader in Ibadan North noted that he had never regretted looking up to Awoleye, calling him “a foremost politician with exceptional humility.”

Party members, however, expressed optimism about the PDP’s future both in Ibadan North, Oyo State, and Nigeria come 2027.