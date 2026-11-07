2027: Makinde flags off presidential campaign in Bauchi

Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in the 2027 general elections, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, formally flagged off his nationwide campaign in Bauchi, stressing that Nigeria needs an urgent reset from the present doldrum caused by the misrule of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Seyi Makinde expressed appreciation for the large turnout of supporters at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium and described the 2027 general elections as an opportunity to change the direction of the country.

He called on Nigerians to join what he termed the Reset Nigeria Movement, urging voters dissatisfied with the current state of affairs to embrace a new political direction.

He also expressed gratitude to Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, whom he described as his national leader, for his support and commitment to providing a political platform for the APM.

According to him, “I must first appreciate my national leader and the Governor of Bauchi, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed. I also wish to appreciate my national chairman, Yusuf Maman Dantelle, for providing us with a sanctuary and giving us the APM platform through which we can offer ourselves to serve the people of Nigeria.”

He also acknowledged the support of his wife, whom he described as his domestic leader, for giving him the encouragement and freedom to offer himself for public service again.

“I must appreciate my domestic leader, who has given me the support and latitude to offer myself once again to serve Nigeria — my dear wife. I appreciate you,” he added.

The APM candidate urged Nigerians dissatisfied with the state of governance, lack of inclusiveness and what he described as insincerity in addressing the country’s challenges to support his proposed agenda for national transformation.

“If you are not happy with the state of affairs in our country today; if you are dissatisfied with the lack of inclusiveness; and if you believe that your government is not telling you the truth or handling the nation’s challenges with sincerity, then there is only one path before us. That path is to reset Nigeria,” he declared.

He subsequently challenged the people of Bauchi to become part of the movement, asking: “Will you become a resetter? Bauchi, will you be resetters?”

He also advised voters not to allow campaign inducements to influence their choices at the polls, urging them to collect money offered by politicians during campaigns but vote according to their conscience.

“And please, do not be bothered when politicians bring you money during the campaign. Remember, that money belongs to you. Collect it and spend it, but when it is time to vote, vote according to your conscience,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed cautioned one of the party’s Senatorial candidates from addressing the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu as “useless”.

While speaking at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the Senatorial candidate pitched for Seyi Makinde to take over Nigeria and “let’s flush out these useless people out”.

Mohammed, who swiftly interjected, told the candidate, “don’t call them useless”, and immediately commenced his remarks about Seyi Makinde, saying that the presidential candidate of the APM would run an inclusive government that guarantees fairness, equity and balanced representation across Nigeria if elected president.

He added that his administration would ensure that appointments and opportunities in government were not concentrated in one ethnic or religious group, but distributed fairly across the country’s different sections in line with the principle of federal character and merit.

Bala Mohammed, who described APM as a movement bringing hope to Nigerians, said his proposed government would prioritise knowledge, competence and inclusiveness in leadership recruitment.

According to him, more than 100,000 positions would be available for appointments, insisting that no single tribe or section of the country would dominate the process.

“There are over 100,000 positions to be filled. It will not be filled by one tribe alone. It will not be skewed to one tribe alone. There will be balance. There will be federal character and there will be selection based on merit, putting square pegs in square holes,” he said.