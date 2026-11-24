…promises to address out-of-school children, others

The Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, Dr. Chibuzo Okereke, has urged residents of Nasarawa State to support the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Jonathan Gbefwi Gaza, and other candidates seeking elective positions in the state.

Okereke made the appeal during the official flag-off of the Labour Party’s 2027 election campaign in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, where party leaders, stakeholders, supporters and candidates gathered to unveil the party’s political agenda ahead of the general elections.

The LP presidential candidate urged residents to rally behind the party’s candidates, describing the campaign as an opportunity to present an alternative development agenda centred on good governance, accountability, economic empowerment and inclusive leadership.

He commended the Nasarawa governorship candidate, Hon. Jonathan Gaza, for his contributions at the National Assembly and urged the electorate to give him and other Labour Party candidates the opportunity to serve the state.

Okereke reiterated the party’s commitment to people-oriented governance, stressing the need for leadership that prioritises citizens’ welfare, strengthens the economy and creates opportunities for people to participate meaningfully in governance at all levels.

Highlighting the development challenges and economic potential of Nasarawa State, Okereke noted that the state has nearly one million out-of-school children and more than 30 commercially viable solid mineral deposits, as well as a strategic geographical advantage due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He expressed concern over the number of children excluded from formal education, describing the situation as a major development challenge requiring urgent government intervention.

He pledged that a Labour Party-led government in Nasarawa would prioritise addressing the out-of-school children crisis through policies and programmes designed to improve access to education and ensure that school-age children are enrolled and retained in schools.

The presidential candidate also promised to implement the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act to strengthen social protection and provide meals for schoolchildren, alongside other interventions aimed at improving the welfare of vulnerable families.

On the state’s economic prospects, Okereke said Nasarawa’s more than 30 commercially viable solid mineral deposits, coupled with its proximity to Abuja, offered opportunities for industrialisation, investment, employment generation and economic diversification.

He maintained that a Labour Party-led administration would pursue policies capable of converting these natural and geographical advantages into tangible economic benefits for residents.

Okereke further pledged that workers’ welfare would receive priority attention under a Labour Party government, alongside interventions to address housing and public transportation challenges in the state.

He also identified youth and women’s development, security and agriculture as key pillars of the party’s proposed development agenda, promising policies to expand economic opportunities, strengthen rural communities, improve food security and promote sustainable development.

According to him, the party’s vision is to build a Nasarawa State where residents have access to quality education, affordable housing, efficient public transportation, improved security and opportunities for productive engagement in the economy.

Speaking at the event, the Labour Party governorship candidate, Hon. Jonathan Gbefwi Gaza, outlined his development priorities for Nasarawa State, promising to address insecurity, improve agricultural productivity, strengthen education and healthcare, and create employment opportunities for young people.

Gaza, who represents Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, expressed concern over what he described as the underdevelopment of critical sectors of the state despite its human and natural resources.

He pledged that, if elected governor in 2027, his administration would prioritise rural transformation, industrialisation, youth and women’s empowerment, job creation and the responsible exploitation of the state’s solid mineral resources for the benefit of residents.

According to him, his vision is to build a Nasarawa State where farmers can carry out their activities without fear, children in rural communities have access to quality education, and residents can obtain affordable healthcare.

He also promised to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, attract investment and convert the state’s natural resources into tangible economic benefits for the people.

In his remarks, former Minister of Information and Labour Party senatorial candidate for Nasarawa North, Labaran Maku, called for unity among party members and stakeholders across the state’s three senatorial zones.

Maku urged residents to support all Labour Party candidates, emphasising the importance of collective mobilisation and commitment to the party’s political objectives.

He also encouraged the electorate to participate actively in the democratic process and protect their votes during the 2027 general elections.

Earlier, the Labour Party Chairman in Nasarawa State, Mr Asoloko Maku, called on party members to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and work together to secure electoral support for the party’s candidates across the state.

The campaign flag-off marks another phase in the Labour Party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections as it seeks to consolidate its structures and expand its political engagement across Nasarawa State.

With its candidates presenting programmes on education, security, agriculture, healthcare, workers’ welfare, housing, transportation and economic development, the party says its campaign will focus on addressing the developmental needs and aspirations of residents.