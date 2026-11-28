The mock accreditation and voting exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections has recorded low voter turnout in some polling units in Ondo State.

The exercise also encountered reported technical challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in some of the units visited by our reporter as of 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Findings showed poor participation in some polling units, with only two people turning up for the exercise.

At Tipper Garage Ward 2, Unit 046, only two of the 470 registered voters participated in the exercise as of the time of filing this report.

Some residents who spoke with our reporters expressed concern over inadequate publicity and sensitisation ahead of the exercise.

They lamented that many eligible voters were unaware of the mock exercise because of a lack of proper orientation and public enlightenment.

The development raised concerns about voters’ willingness to participate in the exercise, which was organised to test the efficiency of electoral technologies and identify possible challenges ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The mock exercise, which is expected to give INEC an opportunity to assess its preparedness for the forthcoming elections, also recorded technical hitches involving the BVAS in some polling units.

The BVAS is a critical component of INEC’s electoral process, as it is used to accredit voters through fingerprint and facial verification, as well as for the electronic transmission of election results.

The technical challenges, where encountered, could raise questions about the commission’s preparedness to deploy the technology seamlessly during the 2027 general elections, particularly given the importance of electronic accreditation to the credibility of the electoral process.

The exercise is also designed to familiarise voters with accreditation and voting procedures while enabling electoral officials to identify operational gaps that may require attention before the actual elections.

However, the poor turnout suggested that many registered voters did not take advantage of the exercise to familiarise themselves with the voting process.

INEC had scheduled the mock accreditation and result-upload exercise across selected polling units in the 18 local government areas of Ondo State as part of efforts to test its technological facilities and operational arrangements.

The commission is expected to use observations from the exercise, including challenges encountered by officials and voters, to address possible shortcomings and improve BVAS deployment ahead of the 2027 general elections.