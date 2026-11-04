2027: ‘Let votes count or you’ll be counted’, Aisha Yesufu warns INEC

A chieftain of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against manipulating the outcome of the 2027 general elections, declaring that anyone who interferes with the votes cast by Nigerians will face resistance.

Yesufu issued the warning in a post on X on Wednesday while reacting to comments by Arise Television’s Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, on the outcome of the United States midterm elections.

Oseni had written: “You can see how Americans voted out tyranny.

“No complain of INEC. INEC do better.”

Reacting, Yesufu challenged INEC to ensure that votes cast by Nigerians in 2027 are accurately counted and reflected in the final results.

Aisha Yesufu wrote; “Whether INEC like let it do better and if INEC no like, let it not do better!

“This election, anyone that stands between what the people voted and what is counted will be counted!

“We are done begging for the right thing to be done.

“We will be doing the right thing!!!”

Her comments come amid growing political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with opposition figures and other stakeholders urging INEC to ensure transparent and credible polls.