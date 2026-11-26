The Acting Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr Olajuwon Akinyemi, has sought the support of Conference 57 for the promotion of environmental sanitation and the sustenance of a cleaner Lagos ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akinyemi made the appeal on Thursday while addressing members of the Conference 57 Executive Committee during its Senatorial Visitation programme, held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, to review preparations for the 2027 general elections across the three senatorial districts of Lagos State.

He said his administration was committed to repositioning LAWMA as a stronger, more responsive and professional institution, with an emphasis on operational efficiency, improved service delivery and enhanced public confidence in the Authority.

Conference 57 is the acronym for all the local government chairmen in Lagos State.

Outlining his 60-day action plan, the Acting MD identified the rapid evacuation of waste from roads, markets, medians and residential communities; sustained day-and-night environmental cleaning operations; decentralisation of operations through the establishment of more than 10 regional offices; and closer monitoring of Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators as immediate priorities.

He explained that the decentralisation initiative would strengthen field operations, improve supervision and ensure quicker responses to waste management challenges across the state, while enhanced monitoring would promote accountability among PSP operators and improve service delivery to residents.

Akinyemi further emphasised the need to strengthen enforcement against indiscriminate waste disposal and other environmental infractions, alongside intensified waste policing and public enlightenment on responsible waste disposal, waste sorting, recycling and compliance with approved waste collection arrangements.

He noted that restoring public confidence in LAWMA required proactive management, strategic deployment of personnel and resources, effective field supervision and prompt attention to service delivery gaps. He urged residents to exercise patience and understanding as the Authority intensified efforts to address existing operational challenges.

The LAWMA helmsman stressed that achieving a cleaner Lagos required the active involvement of grassroots stakeholders, particularly political leaders, traditional rulers, market associations, community development institutions and local government authorities, given their strategic influence within their respective communities.

He therefore called on Conference 57 members to serve as strategic partners in promoting responsible environmental behaviour, encouraging residents to patronise registered PSP operators and supporting government policies aimed at improving waste management. He added that environmental sanitation remained a collective responsibility that could not be achieved by government alone.

He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration among LAWMA, political leaders, community institutions, waste managers and residents would strengthen environmental consciousness and support the vision of a cleaner, healthier, safer and more liveable Lagos.

Addressing environmental concerns associated with the forthcoming 2027 general elections, Akinyemi urged political parties, campaign organisations and grassroots mobilisers to incorporate proper waste management into their activities, particularly during rallies, campaigns and other public gatherings.

He advised that adequate arrangements be made for waste collection and evacuation at political events, while campaign materials, posters and banners should be properly managed to prevent environmental nuisance and indiscriminate dumping. He also reaffirmed LAWMA’s political neutrality in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities.

He encouraged stakeholders to promptly report lapses in waste collection services, particularly cases of PSP operators failing to meet their obligations, assuring them that the Authority would investigate complaints and take appropriate action.

The Acting MD provided the Authority’s customer service channels for reporting service gaps, including 07080601020, [email protected] and its social media handle, @lawma_gov.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Conference 57, Engr Sesan Olowa, described the platform as an avenue for sustained collaboration with government agencies, assuring that it was open to LAWMA for advocacy and public enlightenment programmes on waste management and environmental sanitation.

Olowa expressed the willingness of the Conference 57 leadership to support the Authority’s cleaner Lagos agenda, noting that political and community structures provided effective platforms for mobilising residents and promoting responsible environmental practices.

Similarly, the Executive Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Hon Babatunde Hunpe, and his Ojo counterpart, Hon (Princess) Muhibat Titilola Rufai-Adeyemi, pledged their support for LAWMA’s efforts towards a cleaner Lagos, while drawing attention to environmental sanitation challenges and waste disposal flashpoints requiring attention in their respective local government areas.

Hunpe assured the Authority of the council’s readiness to leverage its administrative structures and grassroots platforms to strengthen waste management operations, mobilise community stakeholders and encourage compliance with proper waste disposal practices. He stressed that effective waste management required sustained collaboration among government agencies, community leaders and residents.

Also speaking, the National President of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN), Dr Olugbenga Adebola, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to collaborating with the Lagos State Government and LAWMA’s new management to improve waste evacuation and disposal operations across the state.

He commended the State Government’s efforts to reopen the rehabilitated Solus III dumpsite, which had been closed for nearly three years, noting that the facility would help address challenges associated with limited disposal options and improve operational efficiency for waste operators.