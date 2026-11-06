2027: Law firm tasks INEC on credible elections

The Law Corridor, a law firm based in Abuja, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strengthen transparency, public access to electoral information and compliance with statutory requirements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Managing Partner of the law firm, Mr Henry Kelechukwu Eniotu, who made the call on Thursday during a media parley to mark the 2026 Law Corridor Founders’ Day in Abuja, identified accurate voter records, lawful electoral procedures and meaningful public scrutiny as essential foundations of credible elections.

Referring to the Electoral Act 2026, he pointed to Section 19, which addresses the display or publication of the voters’ register, and Section 77, which deals with political parties’ membership registers and their submission to INEC before primaries, congresses and conventions.

The Law Corridor urged INEC to communicate applicable timelines clearly, provide accessible opportunities for voters to inspect their records and establish effective procedures for claims, objections and corrections.

The Commission, the Managing Partner added, should explain how compliance with political parties’ membership register requirements would be verified and enforced, while observing lawful safeguards for personal information.

Eniotu also called for greater transparency in the publication of voter registration figures, insisting that INEC should distinguish between applications received, completed registrations and the final number of eligible registered voters.

He said the Commission should provide timely explanations whenever figures change or credible discrepancies emerge, and called on political parties to maintain accurate membership records and comply with their statutory obligations.

“Public confidence grows when electoral procedures and information can withstand scrutiny,” he said.

The law firm also called on the National Assembly to abolish the requirement for the consent of the Attorney-General before garnishee proceedings can be initiated against public funds in circumstances covered by Section 84 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act.

It argued that citizens who successfully obtain judgments against government institutions should not face prolonged delays in securing the benefits of their legal victories.

According to the firm’s Managing Partner, successful litigants could spend years pursuing payment, with businesses suffering and inflation diminishing the real value of judgment sums. He maintained that government already has access to established judicial procedures, including appeals and applications for stays of execution, adding that executive officers should not have an additional avenue to frustrate the enforcement of judgments.

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Speaking on mental health, Eniotu called for urgent reforms to Nigeria’s legal and healthcare systems, particularly the decriminalisation of attempted suicide under Section 327 of the Criminal Code and Section 231 of the Penal Code, where applicable.

He stressed that individuals who survive suicide attempts require immediate medical attention, psychiatric assessment, treatment and sustained support rather than the threat of criminal prosecution.

The Managing Partner welcomed ongoing efforts towards decriminalisation and urged the National Assembly and relevant State Houses of Assembly to complete the necessary legislative reforms, adding that: “Our laws must protect life and provide an effective path to treatment and rehabilitation.”