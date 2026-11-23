The Jigawa State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, has promised comprehensive reforms of the state’s judicial sector, including the provision of residential accommodation and official vehicles for magistrates, if elected governor in 2027.

Lamido said improving the welfare, dignity and working conditions of judicial officers would be a priority of his administration, arguing that an effective justice system was essential to protecting the rights of citizens, particularly the less privileged.

The PDP candidate made the promise during an interactive meeting with trade associations and non-indigene groups at M-Town Hotel, Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

He expressed concern over the conditions under which some judicial officers operate, particularly magistrates, who he said sometimes struggled with basic transportation and accommodation.

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According to him, a judicial officer expected to dispense justice and protect the rights of farmers, traders, artisans and other citizens must enjoy the necessary institutional support and independence.

“If a judge is expected to defend your rights as a farmer, mechanic or herder, but is not adequately supported by the government, how can we strengthen the administration of justice?” he asked.

He pledged that his administration would provide accommodation and official vehicles for magistrates as part of wider institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the judiciary.

Lamido also promised to establish a state development conference that would bring together traditional rulers, former governors, politicians, academics, professionals, traders, community leaders and other stakeholders to collectively determine the development priorities of Jigawa State.

He explained that the proposed conference would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review his party’s manifesto and agree on a long-term development framework covering agriculture, education, healthcare, industrial development, economic empowerment and human capital development.

He said the initiative was designed to ensure continuity in government policies and programmes, irrespective of changes in political leadership.

The PDP candidate maintained that governance should be a collective responsibility between elected leaders and the people, rather than a process in which politicians make promises during campaigns without understanding the actual challenges facing their constituencies.

“Government does not belong to one person. Government belongs to the people. We must form a government together, with mutual understanding and a commitment between us and you,” he said.

He assured the participants that he would not discriminate against residents on the basis of their political affiliations if elected, stressing that his administration would serve all citizens, including members of opposition parties.

“Whether you belong to the PRP, APC or any other political party, I will provide leadership for the people of Jigawa State,” he declared.

On economic development, Lamido promised to strengthen small-scale businesses, support artisans and traders, facilitate access to soft loans and promote local industries to stimulate economic activities and improve the standard of living.

He said the state government must create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and ensure that wealth generated within the state circulates among its residents.

He also emphasised the importance of investing in human capital, saying Jigawa had talented and experienced professionals capable of competing favourably at national and international levels if given the necessary opportunities.

Lamido cited the example of a Jigawa-born mechanic with advanced vehicle diagnostic skills, arguing that the state should develop its own professionals rather than depend excessively on other states for specialised services.

He urged political leaders to prepare competent people from Jigawa for national responsibilities, rather than concentrating political ambitions solely on controlling the state government.

The PDP candidate described his proposed administration as a new generation of PDP leadership that would build on the achievements of previous administrations while introducing modern ideas, improved governance and stronger institutional capacity.

He further pledged to prioritise women and youth empowerment, education, healthcare and the welfare of children, stressing that sustainable development could only be achieved through investment in the people.

Addressing the non-indigene groups, Lamido said residents who had settled in Jigawa and contributed to its economic and social development were important stakeholders in the state’s future.

He promised to promote peaceful coexistence, inclusiveness and equal opportunities, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

He urged the associations to take the party’s message to their respective communities and mobilise support for the PDP and its candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier, the Jigawa State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim, welcomed the participants and alleged that the present APC government’s agricultural interventions should be designed around the realities of grassroots farmers rather than concentrating mainly on large-scale commercial agricultural operators.

According to him, the majority of farmers in Jigawa are smallholders whose primary concerns are producing enough food for their families, earning income to sustain their households and meeting important family responsibilities, including educating and marrying off their children.

He noted that although large-scale commercial farmers operating between 2,000 and 3,000 hectares also require government support, their agricultural needs should be addressed through separate policies.

Babandi further explained that the PDP’s proposed agricultural intervention would emphasise practical support for smallholder farmers, including the provision of oxen for animal traction, instead of concentrating on the distribution of heavy machinery such as tractors.

He argued that animal traction remained more suitable and affordable for farmers cultivating small plots of land, adding that such interventions had previously benefited farming communities across the state.

The PDP chairman assured that the party would revive and strengthen the grassroots-oriented agricultural support programmes if given another opportunity to govern Jigawa State.

“That’s how we did it, and the people of Jigawa State enjoyed that. If Allah gives us government, that’s what we will do,” he said.

Meanwhile, 13 trade and non-indigene associations reportedly declared support for Lamido and other PDP candidates, pledging to mobilise their members towards the party’s success in the 2027 elections.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the PDP Non-Indigene Grassroots Support Group, Hon. Eze Kenneth Ozobu, said the organisation, established in 2006, was committed to promoting good governance, political inclusion and support for PDP candidates across the state’s 27 local government areas.

He said the group would intensify grassroots mobilisation while promoting peace, national unity and respect for people from different ethnic, religious and regional backgrounds.