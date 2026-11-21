… as Tinubu urges monarchs to prevail on subjects to vote for APC

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Saturday led members of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs to receive President Bola Tinubu, who was in Oyo State on a presidential campaign visit, at the Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan.

Welcoming the President and his entourage to Ibadan at a very brief ceremony at the airport on behalf of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs, the Olubadan, who is also the council chairman, said “this is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we have been waiting for.

He stated that both the gift and the works had made way for Tinubu as the political leader of the country.

Ladoja appreciated the President for the infrastructural development projects being put in place nationwide in general and in the South-West in particular.

The Olubadan stated that the projects in question were works in progress. According to him, it is when they are completed that one can begin to make fresh requests for new ones.

He expressed gratitude to the President over the Leyland Motor Assembly plant, Ibadan, the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode road and the Ibadan-Oyo road, among others, saying many of the roads had fallen into a terrible state of disrepair and exposed commuters to untold suffering.

In his remarks, President Tinubu, while appreciating the monarchs for their prayers and cooperation, urged them to prevail on their subjects to come out en masse and vote. He said coming out to vote en masse was important.

Apart from the Olubadan, the monarchs in attendance included the Soun of Ogbomoso; the Eleruwa of Eruwa; the Aseyin of Iseyin; the Okere of Saki; the Onpetu of Ijeru; the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon; members of the Olubadan-in-Council; the Onigboho of Igboho; the Alagere of Ago-Are; the Olokaka of Okaka; the Ona Onibode of Igboho; the Akibio of Ilora; the Olu of Fiditi; and the Alajawa of Ajaawa, among others.