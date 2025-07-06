2027: Kwara women, youth endorse Salaam for Senate

As the 2027 elections approach, youths and women from the Kwara South Senatorial District have endorsed Dr Kazeem Olayimika Salaam to represent them in the Nigerian Senate.

The announcement was made after a strategic meeting of the Kwara Youths Council for Democratic Advancement (KYCDA), which was held at the District’s headquarters in Omu-Aran during the weekend.

According to the group, the endorsement was based on Salaam’s outstanding leadership qualities demonstrated through community development, youth empowerment and philanthropy.

In a statement signed by KYCDA’s Coordinator, Wasiu Abdallah and made available to Tribune Online on Sunday in Abuja, the group emphasized that supporting Dr Salaam would bring an end to decades of below average representation saying he can replicate his expertise, experience in the private sector and benevolence in the federal parliament.

The coordinator described the youths’ and women’s decision to back Salaam as a powerful statement of unity and a desire for better representation adding that his (Salaam’s) unwavering commitment to the development of Kwara South, both in terms of infrastructure and human capital, has made his appeal to young people and women strong and clear.

The group said the endorsement came as a testament to the trust that youths and women have in his leadership capabilities.

The statement read, “Today is special for all of us as youths and women in Kwara South Senatorial District as we unanimously endorse Dr Kazeem Salaam as our next representative in the Nigerian Senate in 2027. This decision is a way to repay his tireless efforts in developing our communities in Kwara South, efforts that may have gone unnoticed.

“We believe Dr Salaam has the capacity, exposure, and experience necessary to turn around the fortunes of the people of Kwara South and deliver dividends of democracy through quality representation at the upper legislative chamber. We urge everyone to look beyond sentiment and embrace the exceptional leadership potential he brings.

“Dr Salaam’s exemplary leadership qualities motivate and inspire others, and his commitment to service reflects the caliber of individual who should represent Kwara South Senatorial District in 2027. Your unwavering dedication to improving our world serves as a guiding light. Through your relentless efforts, you have demonstrated true accountability, transparency, compassion, generosity, and selflessness. We eagerly anticipate your role in reshaping our nation’s politics with your exceptional leadership and impeccable character.”

“Dr Salaam is not just a financial expert; he is a visionary leader passionate about driving positive societal change. He possesses the foresight to anticipate trends, identify opportunities for innovation, and develop strategic initiatives that have benefited his community and our country as a whole.

“He firmly believes in using his expertise to tackle socio-economic challenges, promote ethical governance, and advocate for policies that foster growth and prosperity for all. His high degree of patriotism as a native of Kwara and a citizen of Nigeria in the diaspora illustrates his commitment to representing our beloved state and country well.”

“Given Dr Kazeem Olayimika Salaam’s conviction regarding good governance and quality leadership, we are wholeheartedly supporting him. He can count on our unwavering backing to be the Senator representing Kwara South District in the National Assembly in 2027.”

Tribune Online reports that Kwara South Senatorial District comprises seven local government areas namely: Ekiti, Oke-Ero, Offa, Ifelodun, Irepodun, Isin and Oyun.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE