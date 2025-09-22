2027: Kwara South stakeholders blame past political leaders for low-level devt

Critical stakeholders in the Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara state, including community leaders, political stakeholders, government officers at local, state and federal levels; security experts, youth and women as well as people in the diaspora, on Monday met in Ilorin to impress it on people of the area to, individually, get involved in party politics, towards better development of the area.

The people, under the aegis of the Kwara South Development Initiative (KSDI) said that next to God’s power is the government’s power.

The convener of the summit, Engineer Thomas Adewumi, in his speech said that problems in Kwara South are numerous, blaming past political office holders, especially,federal lawmakers, from the area for the poor development.

Engineer Adewumi said that, “Key areas are: endemic poverty, severe rural urban migration (in some cases the demography is changing from Yorubas to Fulani/Hausa with severe consequences), lack of opportunities for our youths, kidnapping and killing of our people, insecurity, deliberate abandonment by the elites, apathy or in most cases complete cessation of our notable ideals of community development efforts etc)”.

However, the convener, who is also the proprietor of the Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), Oko Irese, said that government alone cannot solve all the problems, adding that the, “KSDI aims at mobilising our collective efforts to find endurable solutions and reawaken the giants in us”.

Also speaking on behalf of traditional rulers from the area, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Atoloye, advised the stakeholders to promote truth, fairness and unity in political decision-making at all times, saying that they should eschew divisive tendencies, noted as common flaws among the people.

The traditional ruler also said that the people should avoid blame-game among themselves, adding that they should promote ideals that would move Kwara South foreward in all areas of development.

“You should jettison the attitude that you’re bigger than your traditional rulers whenever they give words of advice. We are your fathers. Listen to your traditional rulers on how to settle matters, amicably, whenever crisis occurs in order to move our area forward. And don’t hesitate to seek advice from monarchs”, Olupo said, while he called on the national political office holders to be accountable to their people.

In his speech, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, and an indigene of the area, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said that leadership of the ruling party would only allow aspirants with good intention for the people of the state to emerge as candidates in the next general elections.

The APC chaiman also advised political aspirants from the area to enter politics with good intention and people-driven agenda.

He commended the present administration in the state, saying that, “Kwara state has never had it so good with laudable achievements of the current APC government in power”.

An elder statesman, Chief James Ayeni, told the people, especially, politicians from the area to shun Pull Him Down (PHD) syndrome among the people, saying, “that’s been the albatross of the people”.

Abolarin Sharafadeen (Dan Sharafa), who represented the youth said that leaders should carry youth along in scheme of things.

