2027: Kwara APC holds inter-faith prayers on next governor

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, under the aegis of the AA Eagle Network, have organized interfaith prayer sessions for a successful tenure of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Speaking with journalists during the prayers, the group’s leader, who is also the Principal Private Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Lateef Adebayo Oloyin, said the prayer was also held to seek divine intervention for a worthy successor to build on the governor’s achievements.

Also speaking during the prayer session, which marked the sixth year of the current administration in the state, the Special Adviser on Health Interventions to the governor and coordinator of the group in Ekiti local government area, Dr. Raji Razaq, highlighted the achievements of Governor Abdulrazaq in the local government.

He said the achievements included the appointment of an indigene of the area as Commissioner for Health — a first in the history of the local government. Other accomplishments, he added, included the completion of KWASU Campus, Osi, and commencement of academic sessions; construction of Osi township road; construction of the Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road; construction and renovation of classroom blocks across Ekiti local government; annual free medical and surgical interventions; and the employment of Ekiti local government indigenes into the State Civil Service, TESCOM, and SUBEB.

Dr. Raji stated that the governor’s achievements deserve appreciation and prayers for continued success.

The Royal Father of the day, Oba Salihu Abdulkareem Adasofegbe Arowobeku I, Olosi of Osi and chairman of the Ekiti local government Traditional Council, noted that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is a man of his word and prayed for his continued success in office.

During the intercessory prayers, the Islamic prayer was led by Alhaji Abdulsalam Saadudeen Ajisefini, Chairman of the Ekiti local government League of Imams and Ulamas and Chief Imam of Osi, while the Christian prayer was led by Pastor Kenneth Adegoke, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Ekiti local government.

Both religious leaders prayed for the governor’s successful tenure, peace, unity, progress for the state, and for greater positions after his tenure ends.

They also prayed for continued understanding between Alhaji Adebayo Lateef Oloyin and the governor, as well as for greater roles for Dr. Raji Razaq and others.

In their separate remarks, APC stakeholders in Ekiti local government area, including Hon. Ezekiel Ako, Barr. Abiodun Dada, Hon. Felix Apole, Mr. Taiye Awilagbara, and others, appreciated Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for the developmental projects in the local government and solicited for more.

They appealed to party members to await the governor’s directive regarding the 2027 election.

Speaking on behalf of other ward coordinators of the AA Eagle Network in the local government, Mrs. Fabiyi Yinka Olumayegun, Coordinator of Isapa ward, promised continued support for the governor, Alhaji Adebayo Lateef Oloyin, and Dr. Raji Razaq.

Other dignitaries present included the Owa of Eruku, HRM Oba Busari Ayinde Olarewaju; Onisapa of Isapa, HRM Oba Oluwagbemiga Adefioye Adeyeye; High Chief Kolawole Joseph; Olofin of Oke-Uloro, Osi; Former Commissioner for Environment Otunba Taiwo Joseph (OTJ); Former Ekiti Council Chairman Hon. Dele Abiodun; Hon. Busayo David (Legislative Aide to the Senate President); Mallam Idowu Usman; Mr. Elijah Adebayo; Prince Adam Adasofegbe; Mr. Rotimi Suleiman; Mrs. Yemisi Atolagbe (Iyaloja of Ekiti); and several other notable figures.

