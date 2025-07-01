2027: Kwankwaso’s defection to APC just rumour — Kano NNPP chairman

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Hashim Dugunrawa, has dismissed as mere rumour the reported planned defection of the party’s former presidential candidate, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He, however, stated that although it is only a rumour, “we are happy that people are spreading it.”

Speaking in a phone interview with Tribune Online on Tuesday, Alhaji Dugunrawa said the rumour only confirms that “Senator Kwankwaso, our leader, is a force to be reckoned with as far as politics is concerned.”

According to him, “People believe and are convinced that he (Senator Kwankwaso) is neither a thief nor a fraudster nor a political deadwood, but a person highly blessed with integrity and a focused politician.”

Alhaji Dugunrawa added that both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kwankwaso have enjoyed a long-standing political friendship.

“The plan of the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to defect is just a rumour,” he said.

“However, we thank God that the rumour is being spread in our favour because it shows the world how popular Senator Kwankwaso is.

“As for me, I cannot build something on a rumour.”

He further reiterated that Senator Kwankwaso is a good friend of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As you will recall, they were both governors at the same time. They were also lawmakers, as well as great personalities who governed two reputable states in the country.

“While President Tinubu was a former governor of Lagos State, Senator Kwankwaso was a former governor of Kano State. Both were also members of the Red Chamber, meaning they represented their respective states in the Senate.

“Therefore, both are not strangers to each other. But as of now, the rumour of Senator Kwankwaso defecting to the APC is just that — a rumour.”

