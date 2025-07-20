2027: Kwankwaso should run against Tinubu —Malam Ringim

•Says Nigeria needs a leader who can inspire national revival

Malam Aminu Ringim, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was the party’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa State. In this interview with select journalists, Ringim speaks on the 2027 elections and why he believes Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate in last general election, should take another shot at the Presidency in 2027. TAIWO AMODU was part of the team of interviewers.

YOU recently called on Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso to contest the 2027 presidential election. What informed that appeal to the former presidential candidate of your party to join the race again?

It is because Nigeria can’t afford to wait. We are at a tipping point as a nation—economically, morally, and in terms of security. The truth is, among all the political figures today, there’s only one man who combines vision, experience, patriotism, and the moral strength to rescue this country. That man is Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso. This is not politics-as-usual. It is a call of national duty. Nigerians are tired of trial-and-error leadership. What we need now is a proven, energetic, and uncompromisingly patriotic leader. That is why we are compelling him—on behalf of millions of Nigerians—to answer the call and lead Nigeria in 2027.

What specific qualities, in your estimation, make Kwankwaso stand out as the best option for the presidency?

First, his patriotism is beyond question. Kwankwaso is one of the few leaders who truly love Nigeria, not just in words, but in action. Throughout his career, he has placed national interest above personal gain. He sacrificed comfort for public service, resisted corrupt offers, and stood firm even when it was not politically convenient. Secondly, his zeal to make Nigeria great is visible in every project he touches. In Kano, he revolutionized education, empowered youths, modernized infrastructure, and created a model of governance that inspired hope. He’s a man driven by purpose, not power.

You mentioned corruption. How serious is he about fighting corruption?

Kwankwaso has zero tolerance for corruption. Ask anyone who has worked with him. During his two tenures as Governor of Kano, there was strict financial discipline. Every kobo was accounted for. He never enriched himself with public funds. He didn’t encourage sycophants or looters around him. And he didn’t just punish corruption—he prevented it. That’s leadership. Nigeria needs a man like that now. We’ve suffered too long from the consequences of looted public wealth. What’s the essence of elections if the people’s resources keep vanishing under the watch of elected leaders?

But beyond character, does Kwankwaso have the stamina and energy for the job in 2027?

If you see Kwankwaso today, you’ll agree that age is not the issue— he has the vigor and clarity of mind . He is energetic, focused, and in fact, more active than most younger politicians. He walks fast, speaks boldly, and plans big. He still attends events across the country, engages in grassroots politics, and holds deep policy discussions. Nigeria doesn’t need a ceremonial president—we need an active commander-in-chief who can think, move, and act with urgency. Kwankwaso has that fire. His energy reflects his inner commitment to lead a national revival.

Let’s talk about insecurity. How concerned is he, and what would he likely do differently?

Kwankwaso is deeply disturbed by the state of insecurity in Nigeria: banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes—it’s heartbreaking. As a former Defence Minister and governor from the North, he understands both the operational and sociopolitical aspects of security. He has always emphasized intelligence gathering, community engagement, police reforms, and military readiness. But more importantly, he believes in addressing the root causes—poverty, illiteracy, youth unemployment.

He once said, “You can’t shoot your way into peace; you build it through justice and inclusion.” Nigeria needs that kind of thinking in 2027.

There was a leadership crisis in the NNPP at the national level. How significant is the recent court verdict on the leadership tussle rocking the party?

The verdict is monumental. It is not just a legal win—it’s a moral validation of everything Kwankwaso stands for. The court ruling has finally put to rest all distractions and doubts about who leads the NNPP. It confirmed what we already knew: that Kwankwaso is the architect, the backbone, and the authentic national leader of the party. Now, the foundation is firm. The structure is intact. There’s clarity. And with that clarity, we can move forward with full force into 2027.

How does this court victory strengthen Kwankwaso’s position ahead of the 2027 presidential election?

Massively. You see, in politics, structure is everything. And what this judgment did was to legally and politically hand Kwankwaso the full control of the NNPP at the national level and across all state chapters. With the distractions gone and the party firmly under his leadership, the road to 2027 is clearer than ever. He doesn’t need to beg for a platform—he owns it. He doesn’t need to struggle for delegates—he leads them. That’s a huge advantage, and it puts him ahead of anyone else eyeing the presidency.

What about INEC’s recognition of the Kwankwaso-led NNPP…The electoral umpire hasn’t done that…?

That recognition is the final seal. When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acknowledged Kwankwaso’s leadership as the legitimate structure of the NNPP, it wasn’t just administrative—it was symbolic. It means the electoral umpire recognizes the will of the people and the law. It confirms that Kwankwaso is not operating in ambiguity—he is on solid, legal, and institutional ground. That’s what you need to win a presidential election—legitimacy, structure, and clarity. Kwankwaso has all three.

What does the judgment mean to you and others who believe in Kwankwaso?

If there’s anything this whole episode has shown, it is that Kwankwaso is a man of truth and principle. He didn’t bribe his way through. He didn’t cut corners. He trusted the legal process, remained calm, and focused on the bigger picture. That tells you a lot about the kind of president he would be—just, composed, and focused on national unity. This victory is not just political—it’s spiritual. It reflects a clean heart and a patriotic zeal. And for me, it is a divine endorsement that he is the right man to lead Nigeria in 2027.

If you had one message directly to Senator Kwankwaso, what would it be?

Your Excellency, history is calling. Nigeria is pleading. You are not a spectator in this moment—you are the answer. Posterity will not forgive silence. The suffering masses believe in you, and the future needs your courage. Stand up and lead this country to greatness. We in the NNPP are behind you. Nigerians are waiting. 2027 is your date with destiny.

Finally, what is your message to Nigerians, especially those who may still be undecided and cynical about 2027?

My message is simple: open your eyes, look beyond party lines, and think about your children. Nigeria needs healing, not politics. The future is too precious to gamble. Kwankwaso is not perfect, but he is real. He is prepared. And above all, he is sincere. Support him—not just for your own sake, but for the sake of a country that deserves better. Let 2027 be the year we start again, with a leader who knows the road.