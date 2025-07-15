2027: Kayode Ojo calls for South-West endorsement for Tinubu

Says coalition poses no threat to president

THE pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka and an All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Ekiti State, Engineer Kayode Ojo, has called on South-West governors to immediately organise a joint rally for endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate for 2027 general election.

Engineer Ojo, who dismissed the assemblage of some politicians under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as “a no threat” to President Tinubu’s second term ambition, said numerous initiatives of the present government to alleviate the sufferings and improve the well being of Nigerian cannot be matched by any coalition.

He highlighted the initiatives, especially in the areas of CNG-powered Vehicles, infrastructure revolution, agriculture, heath care, youth empowerment, students loan scheme and training.

“President Tinubu as a democrat believes in strong opposition, hence such coalition remains another platform for opposition members to assist the government where necessary, especially at achieving the desired success on the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President,” he stressed.

Ojo, in a statement, however said the South-West endorsement rally is long overdue, given the wide acceptance of President Tinubu across the country, particularly within the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others.

“All the governors in the region, irrespective of political inclinations, should without further delay organise a joint endorsement rally in solidarity and appreciation for President Bola Tinubu GCFR as a sole candidate for the presidential election just as recently done in other regions.

“It has become a necessity, a must and sine qua non for all progressive minded people across the South-West geo-political zone of the Country to embrace and support President Tinubu not by mere occasional statements alone but with physical actions inorder to demonstrate to the whole World that, the support base of the President is intact.

“The move will not only encourage the President to intensify actions on the development of the country but will also be a sign of unity of purpose for the development of the region especially with the establishment of Southwest Development Commission under the leadership of Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi.

“It is high time the region came out stronger to fast-track development through robust support for the President ahead of 2027 general election. The trend will no doubt further ensure cohesion and political stability as a needed yardstick for overall development,” he stated.

While commending President Tinubu on the establishment of the Southwest Development Commission, the pro-chancellor called on the People of the zone, irrespective of political or religious inclinations, to see the agency as an opportunity to bring about more development, hence the need for more support and prayers for the president to succeed.

He added: “It is to say the least that, the Commission will further fast-track the needed development in all nooks and crannies of the region, especially in the areas of infrastructural projects, social amenities, health, education, agriculture and economic prosperity for all.”

“President Tinubu’s foresight and commitment towards the development of the Country must not be taken for granted, therefore, Politicians must be more interested at delivering dividends of democracy for the masses rather than any parochial or selfishness political ambition that can jeopardise the good foundations being laid at every sector of the nation economy by the present administration in the country.”

Engineer Ojo praised the President’s efforts, which he said are yielding positive results through first its kind Coastal Road and other infrastructural across the country, Naira recording appreciation against the Dollar, decrease in inflation rate, the students loan scheme and more job opportunities for the youths among others.

“President Tinubu’s sacrifice and bold decision for Nigerians through the removal of fuel subsidy in order to ensure that more funds are available to all state governors in the country for the purpose of infrastructural development is a step in the right direction. “Also, the release of N1 trillion infrastructural support to all states in the country apart from huge monthly allocations will boost development,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians are blaming the President alone for the pains being experienced as a result of subsidy removal leaving the governors who are primary beneficiaries of the regime through increased monthly allocations.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu needed to be further enshrined in the grassroots across the country, especially Southwestern States through awarness and actions by the Governors across the land, hence the need for a development Partners who share, believe and ready to replicate federal government policies and programmes in the region,” engineer Ojo stated.

