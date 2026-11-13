2027: Katsina APC orders arrest of youth holding arms during campaign

All Progressives Congress (APC) Party Tinubu/Radda campaign council in Katsina has ordered the security agents operating in the state to arrest anyone they catch with arms during its political campaign.

The Director General of the campaign council, Arch Ahmed Dangiwa, disclosed this to newsmen during the party’s press briefing in Katsina on the party’s campaign schedules and assessment.

Dangiwa said the order followed the violent clashes that occurred between the supporters of APC and those of the opposition during its political campaign in the southern parts of the state.

He expressed sympathy to victims of the attacks in Malumfashi and Yankara, describing the incidents as unfortunate and contrary to the spirit of democratic engagement.

He said the Katsina State Government had directed security agencies to intensify investigations and ensure that those responsible were apprehended and prosecuted.

The campaign council DG also said measures had been put in place to prevent a recurrence while condemning political violence, intimidation, and destruction of property, regardless of those involved.

He commended security agencies for their response but urged them to conduct thorough investigations into all reported cases and ensure that anyone found culpable faced the full weight of the law.

Dangiwa also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expedite the signing of a broader peace accord, noting that political parties in the state had already signed a peace agreement.

“With regard to peace, the campaign council acknowledged and appreciated what one opposition politician did by removing his billboards on a route we followed and replacing them when we finished, all in the spirit of peace.”

Dangiwa appealed to opposition parties to review their campaign schedules and remove campaign billboards where necessary to prevent avoidable clashes and ensure smooth political activities across the state.

It would be recalled that one person lost his life while dozens sustained serious injuries in the clashes between the APC supporters and those of the opposition in Malumfashi and ‘Yankara during the APC campaign in the southern part of Katsina State.

A Tribune correspondent in Katsina has gathered that the fear of recurrence of such unfortunate clashes is what prompted the APC Tinubu/Dikko campaign team, under the leadership of Governor Dikko Umar Radda, to order the security agents to apply strict measures in the subsequent campaign of the party.

While reviewing the concluded campaign tour of the Funtua Zone, the DG campaign Arch Ahmed Dangiwa, described the exercise as highly successful, noting that it provided Governor Dikko Umar Radda with an opportunity to present his administration’s achievements while receiving feedback directly from communities.

He said the tour also enabled the governor to interact with traditional rulers, youth groups, women, party leaders, and other stakeholders to identify community challenges and discuss practical solutions.

According to him, the campaign tour featured the commissioning of projects executed by the Radda administration in the health, education, agriculture, and water supply sectors, while various empowerment programmes sponsored by elected officials and political appointees were also launched.

The campaign council announced that preparations had been concluded for the second phase of the statewide campaign, scheduled to commence on Saturday, 14th November, covering the eleven local government areas in the Daura Zone and, finally, Katsina Zone.