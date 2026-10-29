2027: Kano, Kaduna govs warn against hate speech, fake news

The governors of Kano and Kaduna states have warned journalists against hate speech, misinformation and divisive political narratives ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging them to promote responsible reporting and protect public confidence in the electoral process.

They also called for greater attention to fact-checking, issue-based political coverage and ethical journalism, warning that unverified reports and personal attacks could undermine democratic institutions and national unity.

The governors spoke through their representatives on Thursday at the launch of Digital Shift in Nigeria’s Newspaper Industry, a book authored by the Group News Editor of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Dr Sunday Isuwa, in Abuja.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, expressed concern over the growing use of hate speech and personal attacks in political campaigns.

He said political competition should focus on issues affecting citizens rather than attacks on opponents, describing the growing trend as unhealthy for democracy.

“What we are seeing is not really healthy to our democracy, particularly the practices of hate speech that we are witnessing and turning politics into personality attacks,” Yusuf said.

Similarly, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki, urged journalists to go beyond reporting campaign events by verifying claims, investigating issues and considering the implications of their reports for national stability.

“In these elections, we must look beyond just reporting events, look very deeply, verify facts, and ensure what we report is contributing to democracy,” he said.

Sani stressed that the interests of the country should take precedence over partisan considerations, regardless of the outcome of the elections.

“Campaigns will end. Posters will end. Candidates, of course, some will win, and some will lose. But at the end of the day, what is more important is this corporate entity called Nigeria,” he said.

The governor also expressed concern about the impact of technological changes on the newspaper industry, noting that shrinking newsrooms and evolving production processes were threatening some media jobs.

He urged journalists to acquire multimedia skills and embrace emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to remain competitive in the changing media environment.

Earlier, the President of Vision Africa and former Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo on Privatisation, Archbishop Dr Sunday Onuoha, called on media organisations to establish clear guidelines for using AI in journalism and strengthen their capacity to combat misinformation ahead of the elections.

Onuoha, represented by the Methodist Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Bishop Frederick Onoja, made the recommendations while presenting a paper at the event.

He urged media organisations to establish dedicated election verification teams before political campaigns intensified and develop written policies governing AI-generated content and AI-assisted journalism.

In his welcome remarks, Isuwa warned journalists against allowing the pressure to publish quickly in the digital age to compromise accuracy, professional ethics and public trust.

He identified misinformation, changing business models and declining confidence in the media as major challenges confronting the newspaper industry.

“Digital tools can help journalism reach more people and tell stories in new ways. But technology alone cannot guarantee good journalism,” he said.

“That still depends on ethical practice, careful verification, fairness, and commitment to serving the public.”

Isuwa said the book examined how digital platforms had transformed the production, distribution and consumption of news while highlighting the responsibilities that accompanied these changes.

He explained that the publication was intended to promote media literacy and encourage journalists to embrace technological developments without abandoning the fundamental principles of their profession.

Meanwhile, the founder of Aerokeys Nigeria Limited, Mr Kudla Milinda Haske, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and other stakeholders to intensify voter education campaigns to improve participation in the 2027 general elections.

Haske expressed concern over what he described as low voter participation relative to Nigeria’s population, arguing that broader public engagement was necessary to strengthen democratic representation.

“If democracy is truly government of the people, by the people, and for the people, a country of 230 million should at least have about 50 million people participating in the election. But we had less than 20 million,” he said.

He called for sustained public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the importance of voting and encourage greater participation in the electoral process.

Haske also proposed engaging respected individuals with public credibility to promote peaceful elections and strengthen public confidence in democratic participation.

He urged eligible Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate actively in choosing the country’s political leadership in 2027.