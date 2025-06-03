2027: Kalu seeks South-East partnership for Tinubu’s re-election

… inaugurates RHP, shares 8,400 bag of rice, N500m to beneficiaries

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs the partnership of Nigerians, particularly the South-East for his second tenure, come 2027.

Kalu stated this in Bende town in Bende LGA while inaugurating his Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) stating, “President Tinubu is a man of the people of South-East. Ndigbo also love him. Nobody should come and lie to you that President Tinubu does not love love us. He has come to prove that” by giving Chief of Naval Staff, Minister of Works, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker and South-East Development Commission to ndigbo.

He said, “Today is to tell you that Tinubu needs your partnership. His Renewed Hope Agenda cannot be achieved by only one man. He asked me to go and tell my people that he needs them.

“For eight years, Igbos were nowhere, but he came and said he believes in equity, justice and fairness and gave us Deputy Speaker”, and urged ndigbo not to be deceived by liars.

In his speech, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was represented by the party’s National Vice Chairman, South-East, Emma Enukwu said that every section in Nigeria stand on the mandate of President Tinubu, stating, “all south-east has already collapsed into APC.”

The South-East, he said, must not lag behind and must make sure they “hook into the national grid”.

Also speaking, the Abia State chairman of APC, Kingsley Ononogbu said, “today marks the beginning of the journey aimed at repositioning Abia State for the Renewed Hope Crusade”, adding, ” there is a positive shift from the way and manner Abia State was governed in the past.

He said, “when our people are well informed, they will stand firmly to rebuke and resist the sugar-coated lies of the deceitful coalition oppositions.”

Earlier, the Director General, Ben Kalu Movement, Emma Trumps Eke said, “The Renewed Hope Partners seeks to rekindle the spirit of nationalism and political integration in the South East, shifting us from the politics of self-marginalisation to the politics of inclusion and progress.

“This initiative is also a vehicle to harness the abundant youthful energy in our region, steering it towards more productive ventures and engaging them in positive political discourse about our shared future.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

