The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called on voters in Abia State to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on January 16, 2027.

Speaking on Monday during the inauguration of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Abia State Chapter, Kalu urged Ndigbo to support the President.

The Deputy Speaker also commended the donation of 25 vehicles and other campaign materials by the Grand Patron of the movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

According to a statement by the PBAT Door-to-Door Media Unit, Kalu said President Tinubu had earned the support of Ndigbo by fulfilling the long-held demand for a federal agency to spearhead the development of the South-East geopolitical zone through the establishment of the South-East Development Commission.

He also listed political appointees from the South-East, including ministers, heads of federal agencies, former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (Rtd.), and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, as reasons Ndigbo should support the President’s re-election.

“The President Tompolo wants us to support, gave us Minister of Works, and today roads are coming up. (Senator Dave) Umahi is making us proud with the kind of job he’s doing. This president is the president that gave us the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The wife of the Late (Dim. Chukwuemeka) Ojukwu is in charge of Foreign Affairs. She is our image-maker around the world.

“We are talking about a game changer. This game changer was the one who gave us the former Chief of Naval Staff to monitor all the waterways where our oil and gas passes. He gave it to us. This same president gave us the person in charge of the Air Force, the Chief of the Air Force. That is the same president we are talking about. The president gave us Minister of State Finance, who is now Minister of State Budget and Economic Planning.”

Kalu rejected the proposal for a single-term Igbo presidency, urging members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President’s supporters to counter claims that the current administration had not benefited the South-East.

“When people ask you, what has he done for us, this is the list I’m giving to you. And the man standing here is his own son, Benjamin Okezie Kalu. This man is the same president. Before he became president, he supported me for me to remain in the House of Representatives. When he became president, he supported me to be the Deputy Speaker. Today, your brother is the Deputy Speaker,” he added.

Kalu also commended Tompolo for taking the campaign for Tinubu’s re-election across the country, describing the Niger Delta leader’s approach as an impactful campaign strategy.

Earlier in his speech, the representative of the Grand Patron and Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Chief Kestin Pondi, announced the donation of 25 vehicles to support the movement’s campaign.

He said the vehicles would be used to mobilise voters for Tinubu’s second term and the election of all APC candidates.

Pondi called on the people of Abia to vote for the APC from top to bottom, saying the state stood to benefit more from belonging to the party at the centre.

“The PBAT Door to Door Movement has visited 31 states. And in every one of these states, we have done one thing. We inaugurated the state chapter of the PBAT Door to Door Movement and also give them the resources to carry out our mission, which is to carry the message of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to everybody from door to door. Because in an election, the most important doors are the doors of the voters, and we acknowledge that.

“Today, we are in your state to inaugurate the Abia State Chapter of the Movement and also provide, like we have done in other states, 25 campaign vehicles that are mounted with speakers, amplifiers, and generators, microphones to carry our messages to every nook and cranny of Abia State.”

The statement further said that in his welcome address, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Comrade Sunday Asuku, described President Tinubu as a courageous leader for introducing far-reaching reforms in critical sectors.

Asuku said the reforms had, among other benefits, increased the resources available to state governments to pay salaries and pensions and execute major projects.

He added that the policies implemented by the President during his first term had set the economy on the path to recovery.

Asuku urged members of the movement to engage voters through door-to-door campaigns across cities and villages.