The Kaduna State Government has appealed to religious and community leaders to support and pray for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr AbdulKadir Meyere, made the appeal on Friday during a stakeholders’ engagement in Sabon Gari Local Government Area.

Meyere, who represented Governor Uba Sani, said the engagements were intended to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and secure their support for the APC.

At a meeting with religious leaders, Meyere acknowledged their influence and contributions to promoting peace, unity and peaceful coexistence.

He said the administration regarded religious leaders as important partners in governance and sought their prayers, counsel and support from their followers.

Meyere urged the clerics to support the APC, saying the Sani administration had demonstrated its commitment to delivering development across the state.

He noted that the governor had visited Sabon Gari several times to inspect projects, describing the visits as evidence of his commitment to the area’s development.

He also appealed for forgiveness over the administration’s perceived shortcomings, saying its intentions were positive.

Earlier, the Chairman of Sabon Gari Local Government, Sheikh Muhammad Jamilu Abubakar Albani, commended the state government for its developmental interventions.

In his remarks, a community leader and the Madakin Zazzau, Alhaji Mannir Jafaru, urged leaders and residents to sustain peace, unity and cooperation.

He called for continued attention to healthcare and other essential services, while urging communities to address challenges constructively.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Sabon Gari, Associate Professor Adeyina Dele, prayed for peace and stability.

Dele expressed optimism that the state would continue to witness development and pledged continued prayers for the government and the country.

An Islamic scholar, Imam Abdullahi Ladan, also commended the governor for developmental projects in Sabon Gari and appealed for increased government empowerment programmes for residents of the local government area.