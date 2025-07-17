2027: Kachikwu challenges Atiku to declare support for southern presidency

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 presidential election, Dumebi Kachikwu, has challenged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to publicly declare his support for a southern presidency for the next six years.

Speaking at a world press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Kachikwu accused Atiku of orchestrating a charade to serve his personal interests and alleged that the former Vice President does not believe anyone from the southern part of Nigeria deserves to be president.

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a man whose antecedents clearly show he doesn’t believe anyone from the southern part of Nigeria deserves to be president, orchestrated this charade for his personal benefit,” Kachikwu alleged.

“If the former Vice President says my assertions are not true and that all he wants is a better Nigeria, then I challenge him today to publicly declare that equity demands the presidency should remain in the South for another six years,” Kachikwu said.

According to him, this challenge is a test of Atiku’s sincerity and commitment to Nigeria’s development.

Kachikwu also slammed a group he described as a “political gang” attempting to hijack the ADC, alleging that they are offering state chairmen millions of naira to resign their positions. “They are offering some of the state chairmen as much as ₦20,000,000 to resign, which shows that their intentions are not honourable,” he said.

The ADC presidential candidate emphasized that the party is not for sale and is not an old people’s home. “We are a party that believes Nigeria needs fresh faces, fresh ideals, and fresh ideas,” he said. Kachikwu’s vision for the ADC centers on bringing new perspectives and innovative solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

He also dismissed claims that he is a paid spokesperson for President Tinubu, stating that while it would be an honor to serve as the President’s spokesperson, that is not his role.

“It would be an honour to be a spokesperson for the President of the largest black nation on earth, but unfortunately, that’s not who I am,” he said.

The ongoing ADC crisis has sparked concerns about the party’s future and its ability to present a strong challenge to the major political parties in the country. However, Kachikwu remains resolute in his determination to steer the party toward a path of integrity and progress.

“In the ADC, Nigeria and Nigerians will always remain our priority,” he said, underscoring the party’s commitment to serving the nation’s interests.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE