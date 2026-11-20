The senator representing Jigawa North-East Senatorial District, Amb. Ahmad Abdulhamid, has empowered 153 former and serving All Progressives Congress (APC) ward executives with brand-new motorcycles to strengthen grassroots mobilisation across the eight local government areas of Hadejia Emirate.

The initiative is aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to reach communities and wards across the senatorial district to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, and other APC candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reports from the state indicated that the senator distributed motorcycles to 68 former APC ward chairmen and 85 serving ward executives, alongside other prominent and committed party members, to facilitate their campaign activities.

Speaking during the presentation of the motorcycle keys, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs said the gesture was designed to support and encourage the beneficiaries to reach grassroots communities and mobilise votes for APC candidates.

Abdulhamid explained that the intervention was part of efforts to fulfil Governor Namadi’s pledge to deliver two million votes for President Tinubu and the APC in the state.

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He said the interventions reflected recognition of the contributions of former and serving party leaders to the growth, organisation and political development of the APC across Jigawa North-East.

According to him, ward chairmen occupy strategic positions in the party’s organisational structure, serving as vital links between party leadership and grassroots supporters.

He said their responsibilities included coordinating party activities, mobilising supporters, promoting internal cohesion and strengthening the party’s relationship with communities.

The senator added that, with the 2027 general elections approaching, strengthening grassroots networks and sustaining relationships among party stakeholders remained critical to the APC’s political organisation and mobilisation across the district.

He further explained that providing motorcycles would improve the beneficiaries’ mobility, facilitate community engagement, enhance communication and strengthen the coordination of party activities across geographically dispersed wards.

Abdulhamid said the initiative was also intended to advance the party’s target of securing two million votes for President Tinubu and other APC candidates in Jigawa State.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Badamasi Hashidu commended the senator for the gesture and pledged their commitment to working tirelessly towards achieving the party’s electoral objectives.

Hashidu said that by extending the motorcycle support to both former and serving ward chairmen, Abdulhamid had demonstrated recognition of past contributions while addressing the operational needs of current party leaders.

He added that beyond the material value of the intervention, the gesture underscored the importance of recognising stakeholders, promoting political inclusion and sustaining engagement to maintain a united and effective party structure.

The initiative, covering 68 former and 85 serving ward chairmen, brings the total number of beneficiaries to 153, reinforcing the senator’s efforts to strengthen the APC’s grassroots mobilisation network across Jigawa North-East.