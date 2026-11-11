2027: Jigawa rally confirms Tinubu’s North-West acceptance—APC-PCC member

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has described the massive turnout at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign rally in Dutse, Jigawa State, as a clear indication of the president’s widespread acceptance and the support he enjoys across the Northwest.

Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, who spoke to journalists in Dutse, said the enthusiastic reception accorded the president from the airport to the Dutse Township Stadium, venue of the rally, was significant, reflecting the determination of APC supporters to secure another electoral victory for Tinubu.

According to him, “The mammoth crowd that trooped out today to receive Mr President was impressive. From the airport to the Dutse Township Stadium, the atmosphere was electrifying, with enthusiastic supporters chanting ‘4+4’ in support of President Tinubu’s second-term bid,” he said.

The PCC member said the massive mobilisation in Jigawa had reinforced his confidence that the North-West would remain a strong electoral base for the President, insisting that the opposition would face a formidable challenge in the region.

He described the rally as another indication that Tinubu’s political fortunes in the North-West remained strong, adding that the enthusiasm displayed by supporters had strengthened expectations of an overwhelming APC performance in 2027.

Kwankwaso also commended Governor Namadi for what he described as landmark projects executed by his administration, noting that the initiatives reflected the government’s commitment to improving the welfare and living conditions of the people of Jigawa State.

He equally praised the people of Jigawa and APC supporters for their turnout, warm reception, and peaceful conduct throughout the President’s visit, describing their show of solidarity as encouraging.

“The Jigawa rally has further confirmed that the Northwest region is a safe haven for Mr President, and it is going to be a walkover during the general elections,” Kwankwaso declared.