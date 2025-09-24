Latest News

2027: Jigawa gov declares support for Tinubu

Adamu Amadu
Govenor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi,

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s administration as a purposeful leadership that has made Nigerians proud, irrespective of sectional or political affiliation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 4+4 Tinubu/Danmodi Mobilisation Campaign Group at the Manpower Development Institute (MDI), Dutse, Governor Namadi said the Renewed Hope Agenda has created an enabling environment for sustainable economic growth and human capital development in Jigawa and across the nation.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Lawan Garba, Namadi urged the campaign group to enlighten the public on the landmark projects and programmes delivered by the APC-led government.

“One good term deserves another. Jigawa is for President Bola Tinubu, and we will deliver the state to him come 2027, Insha’Allah,” he declared.

The governor further stressed that the people of Jigawa are satisfied with the impactful leadership of President Tinubu, which he said has improved their social and economic lives.

Chairman of Garki Local Government Council, Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore, was appointed as the Director-General of the mobilisation group in Jigawa.

In his acceptance speech, Kore assured that the group would embark on rigorous public enlightenment campaigns to sustain the progress made under President Tinubu and Governor Namadi.

He pledged to operate strictly within Nigeria’s electoral laws and the guiding philosophy of the APC, stressing that the group’s activities would promote peace, progress, and democratic development ahead of 2027.

