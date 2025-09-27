2027 is about consolidating Tinubu’s achievements, not ADC’s survival — Lagos APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has stated that 2027 will be about consolidating the gains of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, rather than focusing on the survival of the opposition coalition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Spokesman of the party, Mogaji Seye Oladejo in a statement on Saturday, described the ADC as a party that thrives on defections, inconsistency, and empty noise.

He stated that Nigerians are witnessing the natural consequence of opportunistic alliances formed only to grab power, not to serve the people.

He added, “To make matters worse, most of the ADC’s known leaders can be accused of political bigamy – maintaining their membership of different political parties while attempting to consummate an unholy wedlock with the latest flirt in town.

We are also amused by the ADC’s latest directive to its missing members who are still officially members of rival parties to quit immediately. The truth is simply that these so-called members are already having a re-think about their association with this group of political jobbers and have wisely become hesitant about embarking on a journey to nowhere.”

He emphasised the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to reforming the economy with focus on revenue growth and building a lasting legacy.

He added, “The opposition is busy scrambling for relevance, consumed by greed, mistrust, and shameless contradictions. The recent by-elections that saw APC sweep to victory nationwide were already a referendum on the Tinubu administration. The electorate has spoken loudly, choosing performance and stability over confusion and disunity.

We can only pity the ADC and its co-travelers, who are proving once again that they are not ready for the responsibilities of governance. Nigerians deserve a credible opposition that engages with ideas, not a collapsing circus of serial defectors bound together only by frustration and bitterness.”

