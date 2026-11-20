Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that international communities will do everything to fight rigging in the coming election in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, made it known that the international communities will fight for Nigerian voters because they are more interested in the election than Nigerians.

He made it known that some of them want to fight President Tinubu, and the avenue would be one major way to carry out their wishes against the president.

He mentioned that some of them appear like allies of the president but they are only deceiving him.

“The international community will do everything to fight rigging; they will fight for the voters in Nigeria, they will take it more seriously than Nigerians because, to be honest, they want to fight Tinubu. Tinubu knows some of them, but he thinks they are friends, but the 2027 election will show what they want against the president.”

He noted that the people surrounding the president are not telling him the truth, noting that they are deceiving him about the situation of Nigeria.

The cleric urged the president to be extremely careful about people he thinks are helping him because they are doing way worse than that.

The primate made it known that the election will not be a walkover for anyone, and if the ruling party doesn’t change its strategy, it will be very difficult.

“The people surrounding Tinubu are not telling him the truth; they are just lying to him. His advisers are deceiving him, and the president must be extremely careful about the people he feels are helping him. There is no walkover in this election; day by day, the election is getting tougher, and the ruling party have not changed their strategies; they are only making mouth.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele said the APC is deceiving President Tinubu because many things are wrong in the country, but they are portraying a different image to the president. He asked the president to see things for himself and adjust before it’s too late.

“APC is deceiving Tinubu; many things are wrong in terms of security, power, and the economy, but they are deceiving the president.

He must change his strategies before it’s too late. He can still make amendments, but the people who will tell him the truth are being sidelined. There is hardship everywhere; Tinubu is working, but people around him are frustrating his plans.”