The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged young Nigerians to reject electoral violence, political manipulation, hate speech and disinformation ahead of the 2027 general election.
The call was made on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at a zonal youth engagement with identified youth groups organised by the Commission’s Gender and Inclusivity Department in Lagos.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, who was represented by the Administrative Secretary, Olori Tadese Adenike, said young people are critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s democratic development and their actions before, during and after elections will shape the credibility of the polls.
In her welcome address, Olori Tadese urged youths to reject recruitment by political actors to perpetrate violence, intimidate voters or destroy electoral materials.
“No political ambition is worth the life of any Nigerian and no electoral victory justified the destruction of communities or the future of young people,” she said.
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She said the engagement was aimed at equipping young Nigerians with information to become ambassadors of peace and active partners in the electoral process.
She urged participants to embrace issue-based participation, respect opposing political opinions and accept electoral outcomes through lawful means.
She also drew attention to the Electoral Act 2026, warning that offences such as vote buying, ballot box snatching, voter intimidation, impersonation, obstruction of electoral officials and incitement to violence attract legal consequences.
On social media, she advised youths to verify information before sharing and rely on official sources.
In her presentation on objectives of the engagement, Deputy Director, Gender and Inclusivity Department, INEC Headquarters, Mrs. Habiba Jatto Abdulkareem, said the initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration with youth organisations and promote civic responsibility.
She said despite their numerical strength, young people are sometimes exploited for violence during elections.
The engagement featured presentations on INEC’s preparedness, electoral offences and technology in elections.
Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Lagos State, Esther Emeh, spoke on “2027 General Election: INEC State of Preparedness,” while Head of Legal Services, Bolanle Babajide, spoke on “Electoral Offences and Penalties.”
Head of ICT, Muyiwa Yusuf, spoke on “BVAS and New Technology in Election.”
Resource person Engr. Adigun Ibrahim spoke on the roles of youth in promoting non-violence and active participation, while Assistant Director, INEC, Bukar Maikwada, spoke on youth and positive use of technology.
Maikwada disclosed that the 2022 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) recorded 37,060,399 registered youths, while three phases of the 2026 CVR recorded 9,324,349 newly registered youths.
He listed five areas where youths can make impact: promoting credible information, using social media for peace, rejecting hate speech and violence, deploying technology for voter education, and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence.
He warned against misuse of AI to produce manipulated videos, fake photos and false audio capable of misleading voters.
The programme also featured goodwill messages from the Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lagos State, Dr. Mustafa Adedeji Tukur, represented by Mrs. Ngozi Obi, and the Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Christiana Salmwang.
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