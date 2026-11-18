The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged young Nigerians to reject electoral violence, political manipulation, hate speech and disinformation ahead of the 2027 general election.

The call was made on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at a zonal youth engagement with identified youth groups organised by the Commission’s Gender and Inclusivity Department in Lagos.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, who was represented by the Administrative Secretary, Olori Tadese Adenike, said young people are critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s democratic development and their actions before, during and after elections will shape the credibility of the polls.

In her welcome address, Olori Tadese urged youths to reject recruitment by political actors to perpetrate violence, intimidate voters or destroy electoral materials.

“No political ambition is worth the life of any Nigerian and no electoral victory justified the destruction of communities or the future of young people,” she said.