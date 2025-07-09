2027: INEC to open portal for CVR in Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its registration portal for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) process in Akwa Ibom State will soon be opened ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Obo Effanga, disclosed this during his maiden media interaction at the Commission’s head office in Uyo, yesterday.

He said that apart from the online registration process, there would also be an opportunity for physical registration across INEC local government offices in the state, beginning from August 25.

He called on those who had started the online registration process to visit the state office or local government headquarters for fingerprint and image capturing to complete the registration.

According to him, the exercise would provide an avenue for individuals who wish to make corrections or changes on their cards, carry out card transfers, or who have not collected their PVCs, to have their concerns addressed.

Effanga, however, cautioned against multiple registrations, noting that in the case of card loss, individuals should go to the office for reprinting, as any attempt to register again would invalidate the process.

His words: “In the next couple of weeks, INEC will start again the process of Continuous Voter Registration. Starting on the 18th of August, we will have the opportunity for people to do the online pre-registration process, and then from 25 August, you’ll have the walk-in physical process.

“Now, this is not going to be different from what we did prior to 2023. You know that INEC has created a portal where members of the public who want to register to vote can go online, start the process, and then only come to us physically for the capture of photographs and fingerprints for the registration process to be completed.

“If you want to do a transfer from one location to another, or there’s a mistake in the information we have about you—maybe your address or your name was misspelt—or any of those things that you want to correct, you can actually do this from the comfort of your home without coming to INEC.

“For those who didn’t collect their cards previously, and if there’s any correction they want made to the card, they can do that. But from the 18th, people who have access to the internet can do the transfer. People who also want to migrate from one polling unit to another can do that through the internet or come to us physically from the 25th.”

