2027: INEC organises one-day workshop for PWDs in Kebbi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday organised a one-day workshop for persons with disabilities ahead of the 2027 General Election in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

In his opening remarks, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Abubakar Dembo Sarki Pawa, told participants that INEC remained committed to ensuring that every Nigerian, irrespective of disability, had an equal opportunity to participate fully in the electoral process.

Sarki Pawa, who was represented by his Administrative Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, said the meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen understanding of the Commission’s disability inclusion policy, improve accessibility and promote the effective use of assistive devices. He added that it would also provide an avenue to identify practical solutions to the challenges faced by persons with disabilities, particularly at the grassroots level.

“As we prepare for the 2027 General Election, I urge our electoral officers and disability desk officers to demonstrate greater commitment to ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded or disadvantaged on account of disability.

“I encourage all participants to engage actively and make meaningful contributions towards achieving a more accessible, inclusive and credible electoral process,” he stated.

In her speech, the Director of the Gender and Inclusivity Department at INEC headquarters in Abuja, Mrs Lakunuya Dorothy Bello, said the programme was organised to strengthen collective understanding of disability inclusion, accessibility and interventions developed by the Commission to promote the electoral rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Represented by Mrs Bilkisu Abdusalam, Bello pointed out that the participation of PWDs as voters, candidates and election personnel was central to an inclusive, accessible and participatory democracy. She noted that the Commission therefore remained committed to identifying and addressing barriers across the electoral cycle.

Bello explained that it was important for stakeholders to understand the purpose, beneficiaries and proper application of interventions such as the Braille Ballot Guide for visually impaired voters, EC30, written instruction posters for deaf voters, magnifying glasses for persons with visual impairments and albinism, and voter education materials in Braille, as well as jingles, flyers and posters.

She emphasised that the provision of these materials would only be meaningful if they reached their intended beneficiaries and were properly utilised. She also called for voter education outreach to PWDs through the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs), cluster heads, special schools, camps and settlements, with JONAPWD taking ownership in collaboration with the respective clusters.

“As we prepare for the 2027 General Election, let us strengthen our collective responsibility to ensure that interventions reach those for whom they are intended. Let us also strengthen the partnership between INEC, JONAPWD, OPDs, cluster heads and other stakeholders,” she said.