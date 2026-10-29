2027: INEC clears Pantami, Gwarzo, rejects Adebutu’s petition

…okays 36 of 69 petitions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano State, Abdulsalam Gwarzo, to contest the 2027 elections.

The clearance is subject to the outcome of pending court cases.

INEC also rejected a petition by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun, Ladi Adebutu, who sought review of his exclusion from the list of candidates.

A source at INEC, who spoke after the commission’s meeting on Thursday, said the electoral body received 69 petitions from political parties over omission of candidates for governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The source said about 36 petitions were successful.

“We received a total of 69 petitions from political parties. Some of them were successful, I think about 36, and the rest didn’t succeed,” the source said.

The source said the commission was awaiting final figures from its legal department, which was working on a statement to be issued.

On Pantami and the Gwarzo, the source said the commission had no objection to their candidacies, but litigation could affect eligibility.

“Yes, Pantami has been cleared,” source said when asked about PDP candidate in Gombe State.

On Gwarzo, source said his clearance remains subject to the outcome of litigation.

“Because of the court case, the court may rule otherwise. So his approval is subject to whatever the court finally decides,” the source said.

“We have no issues with their contesting as candidates,” the source added.

The official confirmed that Adebutu’s petition was unsuccessful.

“He did not succeed,” he said.

The decisions followed complaints by candidates and parties after INEC omitted their names from lists published ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Pantami and Gwarzo were among prominent governorship candidates whose names were missing from the list released in October.

INEC had attributed omissions to alleged non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, requiring parties to submit membership registers.

Commission said its position followed the September 24, 2026 Supreme Court judgment affirming the constitutionality of Section 77(5) to (7) of the Electoral Act, which makes submission of membership registers mandatory.

Gwarzo had approached the court to challenge the omission of himself and his running mate, Rabiu Mustapha, from the list of governorship candidates for Kano.

In the originating summons dated October 20, 2026, he asked the court to declare the exclusion unlawful and compel INEC to recognise them as NDC’s governorship candidates.

Pantami’s candidacy has also been the subject of litigation, with INEC source noting that court proceeding was expected on Friday.

Meanwhile, Adebutu had questioned his exclusion from the final list of governorship candidates in Ogun, insisting he remained a registered member of the PDP and had complied with the party’s membership registration requirements.

INEC is expected to issue a formal statement on the outcome of the review.