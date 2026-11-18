The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the 2027 Kogi West Senatorial District election, with incumbent Senator Sunday Steve Karimi listed as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The publication places Karimi among the officially recognised contenders for the senatorial election, alongside candidates fielded by other political parties.

According to the list, candidates are contesting the Kogi West seat under various platforms, including the APC, African People’s Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), National Rescue Movement (NRM), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Young Progressive Party (YPP).

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The candidates also have different educational qualifications, ranging from First School Leaving Certificates and primary school certificates to Senior Secondary School Certificates, diplomas and higher academic qualifications.

Karimi’s inclusion on the final list comes amid political and legal developments surrounding the APC’s nomination for the Kogi West senatorial election.

The incumbent senator emerged from the APC primary election and has continued to mobilise support across the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

The final list also features a female candidate, Ekene Linda Olorunmagba, who is contesting the election on the platform of the PRP.

With the publication of the final list, candidates and their political parties are expected to intensify their campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election.