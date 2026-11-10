2027: INEC cleans voters’ register, removes 1.6million invalid entries, may prosecute 54 officials

•Clarifies how irregularities arose •PVCs for final phase to be dispatched to states next week •Final register for publication December 15

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed 1.6 million flagged names from the voters’ register and said 54 personnel across 10 states will face prosecution over registration infractions.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, disclosed this on Monday at a press conference on the display and publication of the preliminary voters register.

Prof. Amupitan said the Commission received several complaints, claims and objections in respect of the display of the Preliminary Register of Voters at the ward between 9th and 15th October 2026 and the subsequent online publication.

He said the current National Register of Voters evolved through successive registration and Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercises since 2011, containing biometric and demographic data captured under different technologies, operational arrangements and quality standards.

“Although the register has undergone cleansing and biometric comparison at different points, significant historical integrity questions remain since 2011 and require a national, systematic response,” he said.

He said pursuant to Section 19(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, the Commission is required to accept and consider objections, claims and complaints raised by the public to the Preliminary Register within 14 days after displaying the register.

He said the display and online publication of the 2026 Preliminary Register brought additional public attention, comments and criticisms to apparently artificial or manipulated photographs, duplicate registration attempts, unusual names and registration patterns and reports of deceased persons remaining on the register.

He said some alleged that the irregularities were intentional and aimed at compromising the 2027 election.

“Since the complaints were raised within the fourteen (14) day statutory window, the Commission waited for the expiration of the statutory period to consider the report of the review before responding to the concerns and objections by the public and to also identify those responsible for the infractions. The cleaning exercise aimed at addressing the irregularities observed in the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise has been concluded,” he said.

Scope of review

The Commission harvested 11,088,238 records from the three phases of the 2025/2026 CVR exercise. Of these, the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) initially flagged 1,545,052 for examination.

He explained that a flagged record is not necessarily an invalid registration, as automated screening identifies matters requiring review, while authorised adjudication determines the outcome.

“Consequently, before publication of the Preliminary Register, 1,277,052 registrations had been confirmed invalid and excluded from the 1,545,052 for examination,” he said.

Post-display action

As a result of objections, claims and complaints received during the display and publication, a further 268,000 cases underwent adjudication. 217,722 were confirmed invalid and removed, while 50,278 were cleared as valid and retained.

Additional screening subsequently identified 113,886 further invalid registrations, which were also removed.

“The cumulative total of confirmed invalid registrations removed after the objections, claims and complaints is 331,608, in addition to the 873 separately verified deceased voters’ records. This brings the total clean-up to 1,608,660,” he said.

“The Commission confirms that the current register-cleaning exercise for the 2025/2026 Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) has been concluded. All 1,608,660 confirmed invalid registrations have been removed. In addition, 873 records belonging to verified deceased persons have also been removed as a separate category. The combined total of records removed under these two categories is 1,609,553,” he said.

He said final reconciliation, quality assurance and publication checks remain to ensure that approved changes are accurately reflected in the final register, scheduled for publication on 15 December 2026.

“With this, the complaints and irregularities raised by the public on the preliminary register for the 2025/2026 CVR have been addressed,” he said.

How irregularities arose

Prof. Amupitan said the Commission considers the 1,609,553 significant enough to warrant an examination of how it occurred and those responsible.

He said the technical assessment examined suspected multiple registrations, unusual registration patterns, substituted photographs and irregularities associated with registration transactions.

“The Commission found instances in which certain registration personnel deliberately circumvented established registration procedures and misused provisions intended for exceptional registration circumstances, including for persons with disabilities,” he said.

“The affected records have been identified and subjected to the appropriate review and remediation processes, while the associated personnel have been identified for further administrative investigation.

“To prevent recurrence, the Commission is strengthening its registration controls with enhanced biometric capture, authentication and verification safeguards.

“Fifty-four persons cutting across ten states have been identified as complicit and necessary disciplinary action will be taken against them, including possible prosecution,” he said.

Historical records

He said cleaning the register of only the 2025/2026 CVR alone will not solve the problem identified.

“Even with the removal of 331,608 who were found to be irregular in the Preliminary Voter Register for 2025/2026 displayed and published, the final list will still carry over the duplications of 2011-2023. Most of the duplication of names and pictures circulated on social media were complaints in respect of the old register of 2011-2023,” he said.

He said the Commission, at its meeting on Monday, 9th November 2026, decided to address those duplications found in the old register and directed that already flagged cases as a result of complaints received and obvious cases on the register should be removed after proper verification.

Omitted names

On complaints about omitted names, he said most were from voters who registered between 2011 and 2023 who, instead of transferring their registration to their new location, re-registered again.

“Those second registrations were voided by ABIS, but their names are still contained in their previous location. They were accordingly advised to check their previous locations,” he said.

PVC distribution

He said distribution of Phases 1 and 2 of the PVC and transferred PVCs is ongoing at the various LGAs in Nigeria, while some of the PVCs for the third and final phase are being delivered and will be dispatched to the states by next week.

“Meanwhile, as from 1st December 2026, distribution will go back to the Registration Areas all over Nigeria. We appeal to those that registered in the third phase to be a little bit patient since the production is done outside the country,” he said.

ADC: INEC yet to receive certified judgment on Atiku, Mark – Chairman

Responding to a question on the recent Federal High Court order on the ADC which invalidated the candidacy of Atiku and the chairmanship of David Mark, and whether INEC has received the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment, Amupitan said:

“You were asking about the recent judgement of the Federal High Court in respect of the ADC case. As of today, I have not received a certified true copy of the judgement of the Federal High Court, because we don’t just act on the basis of what is on the social media.

“I remember one of the judgements of the Supreme Court some time ago. Something was posted on the social media, it trended, and the Supreme Court disowned itself from it. And even some people were being investigated.

“Normally, when we receive a judgement like that, it comes to the Commission. It comes first to the chairman, who asks for the expert’s advice from the relevant department, before it is taken to the Commission. So, they will look at the circumstances surrounding each case,” he said.

And in this case, I had to receive the judgement. So, the judgement is to be received and studied. I know I’m also a lawyer. Apart from that, I go through it to see the processes that have been filed.”

He noted that as of the time of filing, Atiku’s name remains on INEC’s website because the CTC has not been received.