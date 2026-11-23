The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, has sought the support of the National Universities Commission (NUC) towards credible conduct of the 2027 general elections.
Amupitan made the appeal on Monday, 23 November 2026, during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, at the NUC headquarters in Abuja, alongside members of the Commission.
The visit focused on strengthening partnership between INEC and the university regulatory body, particularly in leveraging the academic community to enhance electoral credibility, inclusiveness and effective election administration.
Amupitan said INEC needs NUC’s support to facilitate screening and nomination of credible Collation and Returning Officers from the academic community.
National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who spoke during the engagement, said individuals nominated as Collation and Returning Officers must be persons of impeccable standards and integrity, given the critical responsibilities they undertake.
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The INEC chairman also called for alignment of university academic calendars with election activities to encourage student participation and minimise disruptions to academic programmes during elections.
Other areas discussed included promoting civic engagement and voter education within university communities and strengthening efforts to counter misinformation and disinformation.
Amupitan further highlighted institutional welfare and establishment of effective post-election feedback mechanisms as part of the proposed collaboration.
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