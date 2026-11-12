2027: INEC cautions motorcyclists against being used for political violence in Oyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned motorcyclists, popularly known as okada riders, against being used as instruments of violence by politicians in Oyo State in 2027.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Adeniran Tella, gave the warning during the 2026 Day celebration of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) and the launch of a book written by the union’s Chairman, Solomon Olugbode, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Speaking through the Head of Information Unit of the commission, Olayiwola Awolowo, the commissioner admonished the riders to encourage their passengers to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He said, “Let me be clear, do not allow yourselves to be used as instruments of violence or thuggery. The Nigeria Police Force has warned that the law will take its full course against anyone, no matter their status, who threatens public peace or engages in criminal conduct before, during or after the elections.

“Specifically, I charge every ACOMORAN member to shun thuggery and political violence. Do not transport weapons, cash for vote-buying or persons intent on disrupting the polls. Your motorcycle or tricycle is a tool of livelihood, not a weapon of destruction. I urge you to remain politically neutral as a union.

“INEC has warned transport unions against partisanship, especially when engaged for election logistics. While you have the right to support any candidate of your choice as individuals, the union’s infrastructure must never be hijacked to favour one party over another. Importantly, I implore you to support INEC’s logistics.

“INEC relies on the transport sector to move election materials and personnel. When engaged, conduct yourselves with professionalism and ensure that materials reach polling units promptly and safely. I beg you to also become Voter Education Ambassadors. Take the message of peace, tolerance and responsible voting to every motor park and every passenger you carry,” INEC further urged.

Also in his address, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, said if commercial transporters conducted themselves peacefully, Nigerian roads would be safer, journeys smoother and the economy would grow.

Abimbola, who was represented by the Officer-in-Charge of the Oyo State Police Command’s Motor Traffic Department, Chief Superintendent of Police Lawrence Kehinde, said, “Peace on our roads begins with the transporter. If commercial transporters conduct themselves peacefully, our cities will be safer, our journeys will be smoother, and our economy will grow.

“Peaceful conduct is not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of professionalism, maturity and responsibility. Every transporter should, therefore, see himself as an ambassador of peace,” he added.

The CP also enjoined them to shun violence and conduct themselves peacefully during the 2027 general elections.

One of the leaders of the Odua People’s Congress, Adesina Akinpelu, also advised union members not to allow themselves to be used as tools to cause confusion in the state.

He said, “Do not be used to cause trouble. Don’t let them use you. I salute your courage in this present economy. You provide essential transportation services to millions of Nigerians. Without you, many people cannot get to their destinations. You transport market women, traders, students and other categories of people to their destinations.”

Also speaking, a Muslim cleric, Mahmud Eleshinmeta, advised union members to use their time and bodies wisely.

He said, “It is not until you take alcohol or other substances that you can perform your duties. Taking drugs and other substances does not determine your success. Do not use your body unjustly. Spend your wealth prudently. Your life depends on you and the way you live it.”

In his welcome address, the state Chairman of the union, Solomon Olugbode, explained that the programme was organised to educate members of the union against social vices.