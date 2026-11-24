The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in Imo State, Ibeh Franklin Kennedy Chukwuemeka, has cautioned Nigerian youths against engaging in any form of political violence.

Addressing youths in Owerri on Tuesday, Ibeh, who holds a Master of Science degree in Criminology and Security Studies, urged them to protect their lives and refuse to be used as instruments of violence by politicians.

Describing the killing of fellow citizens in the name of politics as a senseless act, he said the lives and future prospects of young Nigerians were far more valuable than temporary political handouts.

He warned that politicians who encourage violence often abandon those involved to face the consequences of their actions alone.

According to him, youths must resist political manipulation and refuse to participate in thuggery, intimidation and other forms of electoral violence.

Ibeh urged young people to embrace peaceful political participation by using their ideas, voices and votes to influence the country’s political direction rather than resorting to weapons and violence.

He also called for a collective commitment to peace, responsible citizenship and national development, stressing the need to build a Nigeria where political differences are resolved through dialogue and democratic engagement.

He urged Nigerian youths to reject violence and contribute to the nation’s development through peaceful and constructive participation in the democratic process.

He said “the most stupid and idiotic thing to do is killing someone in the name of politics.”

He reminded the youths that their lives and future were worth far more than temporary political handouts, advising them not to allow selfish politicians to use them as tools for violence.

He said: “When trouble starts, they will abandon you to face the law alone. Reject thuggery, engage with your ideas and your vote, not with weapons. Let’s build Nigeria in peace.”