2027: I’m ready to step down for younger candidate if… – Atiku

A key contender in the opposition coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has stated he is ready to step aside for a younger, vibrant, and acceptable presidential candidate in the 2027 election, provided that candidate emerges under the ADC platform.

The former Vice President, who disclosed this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, expressed a willingness to abandon his own presidential ambition.

Atiku emphasised that his interest in the 2027 race is not about personal ambition but about providing a credible alternative to rescue Nigerians.

“My being in the 2027 race does not prevent anyone from contesting. If a vibrant and widely accepted younger candidate emerges, I am willing to step aside,” Atiku said.

He further charged younger Nigerians to actively participate in politics, stressing that he would fully back them if such a candidate were picked to contest for the presidency.

The former VP also denied claims that he was desperate for the nation’s highest office, declaring that he was only interested in “rescuing Nigeria from the people that have held it hostage.“