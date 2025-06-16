2027: I’m not in any coalition — Senator Moro

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro, has said that he is not in any coalition with any individual or group ahead of 2027.

Speaking in Otukpo at the weekend, where he presented his scorecard to his constituents as he clocks six years in office, Moro stated that he had earlier addressed the press on behalf of his colleague senators, where they clearly affirmed that they were not part of the political coalition being propagated by certain individuals.

According to him, “We stated that, when necessary, we could only initiate any political coalition that is driven by the Peoples Democratic Party, being the largest of all the political parties not in power — not by individuals.

“Let me state here unequivocally that I am not in any political coalition and not a member of any political alliance with anyone or group. Those who are in political coalitions are there for their own reasons. This position has not changed.”

Showcasing his achievements over the past six years, the former Interior Minister said the briefing was necessitated by his desire to carry his people along and keep them abreast of his activities in the Senate.

According to him, since assuming office, he has stood in the gap and represented the people of Zone C satisfactorily, as evidenced by his legislative activities and execution of constituency projects.

“Today, I stand to present my scorecard to you, not for validation or praise, but because I believe it is your right to know. I am not a perfect person — no one is — but I will continue to be a voice for you, facilitate as many laudable projects as I can for Benue South, and provide the leadership and representation that you all will be proud of.

“In the last six years, we have sponsored several bills and motions, notably the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (Establishment) Bill, the North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, and the Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo (Establishment) Bill — all of which have been assented to by the President.

“We have made impacts in several sectors, ranging from health, water, education, rural electrification, and roads to bridges and youth/women empowerment. The evidence is there for verification,” he said.

The Senator listed roads, bridges, healthcare centres, rural electrification, water provision, school buildings, and other interventions he has executed and embarked upon within the period under review — a compendium of which was attached.

“I will not rest on my oars and will continue to provide the needed leadership and representation for the good of my people. My sojourn in politics has never been for personal gain, but to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the people.

“Benue South is not yet where we desire it to be, but we are definitely not where we were yesterday — and it will continue to get better,” he stated.

He expressed profound appreciation to God Almighty for His grace, which has kept him going, and also thanked his constituents for their unwavering support and prayers. He called on them to continue with their support and prayers so that he could keep working for them, promising never to disappoint.

Speaking during the occasion, the State Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ezekiel Adaji, said Senator Moro had justified the confidence reposed in him by the people of Benue South.

According to him, the PDP and the entire Zone C populace had no regrets electing the senator in both 2019 and 2023.

“I thank the senator for calling his people together to brief them on his activities in the Senate. The Senate Minority Leader has demonstrated leadership and capacity. I also appreciate those who turned out to be part of this interactive session.”

Former State Chairman of the APC, Comrade Abba Yaro, speaking on behalf of Zone C APC, said Senator Moro was the first politician in Benue State to bring together all political parties under one roof.

He described the senator as a grassroots politician who does not discriminate along party lines, and congratulated him on his visible and verifiable achievements. He assured that the senator would continue to enjoy the support and prayers of all Zone C citizens, irrespective of party, religious, or ethnic differences.

On his part, the Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty John Odugbo, represented by the Ad’Otukpo, Chief Samuel Onuh, said Senator Moro had not disappointed the people of Zone C and urged him to continue his good work.

He advised the Senate Minority Leader not to allow himself to be distracted by anyone, no matter how loud their voices may be, and promised that traditional rulers in Zone C would continue to pray for and bless Senator Moro at all times.

Also speaking, the Senate Minority Leader in the Benue State House of Assembly, Mike Audu, who spoke on behalf of Zone C state lawmakers, said they were very satisfied with the senator’s performance. He stated that the senator had always carried them along and pledged their unalloyed support for him at all times.

In his vote of thanks, Senior Legislative Aide to the President of the Senate and former Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Rt. Hon. George Ali, commended the people for coming out to engage with their senator. He said the interactive session would be held periodically to keep the people informed about the senator’s activities, affirming that no one would be left behind.

