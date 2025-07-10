2027: I’ll defeat Matawalle by 10am on election day — Gov Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has denied rumours that he intends to switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal added that he is certain he will defeat his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, again in 2027, even “before 10 a.m.” on election day.

The governor stated this on Wednesday in an interview on Channels Television, responding to mounting speculation that he would switch to the APC.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP, the governor said, “I’m still in the PDP, and I have no intention of going anywhere for now.”

Lawal claimed that the APC’s and other political parties’ pleas and overtures were only a diversion, pointing out that the same coalition of powerful politicians was unable to stop him in 2023.

He said, “When I contested in 2023, all these forces were there—Sani Yerima, Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi, Abdulaziz Yari, Matawalle—they were all in APC, and I still won. I’m not afraid of them in 2027. Power comes only from God.”

Responding to reports that Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence, is gearing up for a comeback, Lawal said he welcomed the challenge.

He said, “I’m praying to God that Matawalle emerges the APC candidate in 2027. Let’s see what happens. By 10 a.m. on election day, it should be a walkover, InshaAllah.

“I don’t see him as a threat in any way. I won’t lose sleep over Matawalle.”

He said nothing had changed since the last election that would give the former governor an edge. “What has he done differently that he didn’t do before?”

The former governor has yet to react to this as of the time of publication.

On the PDP’s internal crisis and recent defections to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Lawal said no political party in Nigeria is without issues.

“There’s no political party today that doesn’t have one form of crisis or another. The PDP is not an exception,” he said.

He noted that the PDP was actively working to resolve its internal differences and had scheduled another National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for July 23.

“We’re ready and committed. In fact, it’s better for some of these people to leave, so we can rebuild a stronger party,” he added.

Lawal dismissed concerns that the party’s national-level turmoil could affect his chances in Zamfara, pointing out that the same conditions existed in 2023 when he unseated the APC government.

“It was the same scenario that played out in 2023. With all the forces the APC had, I still emerged as governor,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that the PDP would field a formidable presidential candidate in 2027. “We’re not scared of anybody. While some people are leaving, others are joining the party.”

