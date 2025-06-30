2027: I’ll bring stability to Nigeria within two years in office — Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has declared his readiness to contest in the 2027 polls, assuring Nigerians that he will bring stability to Nigeria within two years if elected president.

Speaking on Sunday night during an X (formerly Twitter) space session with his supporters, Obi said, “I will bring stability to Nigeria within two years in office. Leaders of Nigeria should sit down in Nigeria and fix Nigeria.”

The former Anambra State governor also restated his belief in the principle of power rotation, noting, “I believe in the rotation of government between North and South. I implemented it in Anambra as a governor.”

Addressing the situation within the Labour Party, Obi said efforts are ongoing to get the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Nenadi Usman-led leadership of the party in line with a Supreme Court ruling.

On the possibility of a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections, he clarified that any alliance must be geared towards rescuing the nation. “If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians… Count me out. Nigeria is currently at war. We need to do something about it,” he said.

In response to questions about his preparation for the upcoming election, Obi said, “We will do things differently in 2027. We will follow a non-violent approach and insist that the right thing will be done before the result announcement in Abuja. Our votes in 2027 will count, and we will ensure they count.”

He outlined his top priorities for the first 100 days in office: “Three things to follow up with in the first 100 days… prioritise on security, education and poverty eradication; cut costs and shun corruption. My family will not be involved in corruption. Funds to be channelled into key critical sectors.”

Obi also stressed the need for integrity and effective leadership. “To bring order in governance, I will prioritise security, education and pulling people out of poverty. To do this is by cutting the cost of governance and fighting corruption from day one.”

He lamented the current state of leadership in Nigeria, saying, “Imagine in this country, people are dying in Benue, Borno, [and other parts of the country], and our leaders are commissioning Bus Stops and holidaying.”

Commenting on President Bola Tinubu’s recent foreign trip, Obi remarked, “In two years, Tinubu has not spent one night in any state in Nigeria apart from Lagos, yet he is going to spend 8 nights in St Lucia, a place smaller than Ajegunle.

“St Lucia is about the size of the 10th largest city of Nigeria, Ilorin. President Tinubu has never slept a night in any state of Nigeria outside Lagos since the assumption of office in 2023. PBAT to stay in St Lucia for 10 days.”

Obi also emphasised his commitment to bring stability to Nigeria within two years and strengthening democratic institutions and party politics. “My Presidency will ensure there is a strong opposition in party politics. There will be no defection of elected officials to other parties when I am in charge.”

Reflecting on his leadership style, he said, “My past speaks loudly for me. Wherever there was an issue in Anambra State, I was there physically. Anybody who wants to serve should be ready to put even their life on the line for the lives of Nigerians.”

He concluded with a reminder of Nigeria’s standing on the global stage: “Nobody abroad takes you seriously if you don’t have a stable government.”

