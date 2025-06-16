(ICYMI) 2027: I’ll become next Oyo gov if I decide to contest — Oriyomi Hamzat

Popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, has expressed strong confidence in his chances of becoming the next governor of Oyo State if he chooses to contest in the 2027 election.

Speaking during a recent live broadcast, Hamzat reacted sharply to a caller from abroad who advised him against running for office.

The caller had suggested that although Hamzat is widely regarded as a man of the people, he should not rely on public goodwill to translate into electoral support, claiming that voters might not back him when it matters.

The caller said, “Don’t listen to those who are saying Oyo is calling Oriyomi Hamzat. They are only lying. Although you are helping the masses, don’t rely on them that when it is election time, they will vote for you. They will not.

“Don’t let them deceive you. Even the area where your radio station is located, if politicians take money there, you will lose the polling unit.

“It is true that you are a good person and qualified, but the masses will not vote for you.”

In response, Hamzat dismissed such advice, insisting that he has the capacity to make his own political decisions.

He said that discouraging comments would not deter him and stressed that he remained sure of victory if he entered the race.

The founder of Agidigbo 88.7 FM also questioned the logic of predicting election outcomes based on past experiences, arguing that no one could know the minds of the electorate beforehand.

He criticised those who offer unsolicited political counsel, maintaining that whether he listens to their suggestions or not, his course of action would be based on careful judgment.

He said, “Don’t say they will not vote for me. You might even be the one that will push me to contest. I have my own brain. I don’t want to listen to any advice like this again.

“If I contest, nothing will happen. I will contest, and I will win. Don’t tell me that.

“You are telling me I won’t win — what is the meaning of that? Do you know the minds of those people that will vote? You are using yesterday to judge today.

“If Oriyomi Hamzat contests for the governorship election in Oyo State today, he will win. Don’t compare me with anybody.

”Stop advising me like that. If you advise me and I listen, I still know what I’m going to do; and if I don’t listen, I still know what to do. If you advise someone and they don’t listen, that doesn’t make the person your enemy.”

His comments follow the emergence of campaign posters bearing what appears to be his image and the slogan “2027 Oyo n pe o,” which have surfaced across parts of Ibadan.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE