Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has warned politicians and other influential individuals against shielding perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV), declaring that offenders would face prosecution regardless of their political status or influence before, during, and after the 2027 general elections.

Disu said gender-based violence was a criminal matter and would not be treated as a family, cultural or political issue.

He gave the warning in a keynote address at a training workshop organised by the CLEEN Foundation for Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs), themed “Gender-Based Violence/PR Communications in General Elections”.

The IGP described gender-based violence during elections as a threat to electoral security, citing physical attacks on female candidates, party agents, voters and journalists, as well as threats, intimidation, cyber-harassment and sexual violence aimed at discouraging women’s participation in politics.

He said attacks on women for exercising their voting rights or contesting elections amounted to attacks on democracy itself.

Describing the workshop as a strategic investment in the image, credibility and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force ahead of the 2027 general elections, Disu urged PPROs across commands and formations to adopt strategic communication approaches in handling GBV cases.

He stressed that their responsibilities should extend beyond issuing press statements after incidents to include public education and prevention, prompt and factual responses, encouraging survivors to report cases and promoting public confidence in the Force through responsible communication.

The police chief directed the officers to protect survivors’ identities by avoiding the disclosure of their names, photographs, addresses and other identifying information.

He also cautioned against victim-blaming language, sensational reporting and attempts to downplay crimes to protect the image of police commands.

According to him, police communication on GBV cases should be backed by concrete actions, including arrests, ongoing investigations and referrals of survivors for medical and psychosocial support.

Disu further directed all police commands to establish Gender-Based Violence Election Communication Plans ahead of the 2027 elections, with designated spokespersons, hotlines and referral pathways.

He also tasked PPROs with working closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the CLEEN Foundation and election observers to ensure that incidents of gender-based violence at polling units were promptly reported and addressed.

The IGP warned officers against using police communication platforms to mock, dismiss or politicise complaints of gender-based violence.

He pledged to strengthen Gender Desks and Family Support Units across police commands, ensure prompt investigation and prosecution of GBV cases, and train officers, including Divisional Police Officers and investigators, on survivor-centred responses.

He warned that officers who mishandled GBV cases, demanded money before investigating complaints, or compromised the safety of survivors would be held accountable under the Force’s disciplinary procedures.

The police chief also emphasised the need to protect female journalists covering elections, noting that attacks against them constituted both gender-based violence and an assault on press freedom.

He urged PPROs to communicate beyond security crises by highlighting progress in securing justice for survivors, convictions of offenders and efforts to protect women’s participation in elections.

Disu commended the CLEEN Foundation for its longstanding partnership with the Nigeria Police Force and urged participants to apply the lessons from the workshop in their respective commands.

He said the 2027 general elections would test the professionalism of the police, adding that the Force’s handling of gender-based violence would be one of the measures by which its performance would be assessed.