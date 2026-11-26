The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring a peaceful, safe and credible 2027 general election.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, Disu gave the assurance on Thursday at the National Conference on Election Security for the 2027 General Election, held in Abuja.

He said the Force remained committed to professionalism, impartiality and the protection of citizens’ democratic rights throughout the electoral process.

The conference brought together the Chairman and Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representatives of sister security agencies and other stakeholders to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and develop proactive strategies ahead of the 2027 polls.

Delivering the welcome address, the IGP noted that elections formed the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy, stressing that their credibility depended on the integrity of the voting process and the safety of voters, electoral officials, observers and other stakeholders.

He said the Police recognised their responsibility to provide a secure environment for elections and remained dedicated to discipline, neutrality and respect for the rights of all citizens throughout the electoral cycle.

Disu described the conference as an important platform for deepening cooperation among INEC, the Police and partner security agencies. He emphasised that effective intelligence sharing, coordinated deployments, early identification of threats and timely responses were essential to preventing electoral violence.

He urged participants to share practical experiences and develop actionable strategies to address emerging security challenges before, during and after the 2027 general election to enable Nigerians to exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

The IGP assured Nigerians that the Police Force remained ready to work with all relevant stakeholders to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful, safe and credible 2027 general election.