Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Alimosho Federal Constituency seat, Ife Salako, has expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the party, supporters, and other individuals who contributed to his emergence as the party’s candidate for Alimosho ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Salako, in a statement following his emergence on Saturday, described the ticket as belonging not just to him but to the people of Alimosho and Nigerians seeking what he called genuine national transformation.

Salako expressed gratitude to the NDC National Leader, Seriake Dickson, and the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for their intervention, guidance and support during the process that led to his emergence.

He also acknowledged the support of his close associates, Jabir Ibrahim, Serah Ibrahim and Ikenna Chukwude, whom he described as his first line of defence throughout the challenges surrounding his candidacy.

The NDC candidate further appreciated members of the Obidient Movement, particularly the Obidient Ninjas, including Kolade Kayode, Damole Duke of Ife, Tudo Bams, Kris, Sizzle and Sirdam, for their commitment and belief in his ambition.

He also recognised the contributions of the Obidient Lagos State Collegiate Council (SCC) and the Local Government Area Collegiate Council (LGACC), as well as Dr Yunusa Tanko, Dr Mo, Ebisimo, Aisha Yesufu, Jakie, Chinasa, Tolulope, Forthright and Obidient state coordinators.

Reflecting on his relationship with supporters in Alimosho, Salako said their shared commitment to building a country that works for everyone had helped them overcome challenges encountered during the political process.

He equally commended members of the Ife Salako Campaign Organisation (ISCO) for their efforts, declaring that preparations for the 2027 elections would now begin.

Salako reserved special appreciation for his wife, Ajibola Salako, for her support throughout what he described as a challenging political journey.

He expressed optimism about his ambition to represent Alimosho, saying the constituency was set to experience what he described as genuine representation.

“Alimosho is about to witness true representation for the first time. Let’s make this happen,” he said.