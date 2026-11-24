The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, Mulikat Akande-Adeola, has declared that she remains committed to the party and is not in any alliance with any individual or political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akande-Adeola, however, said the party remained open to constructive engagements and coalition arrangements that would advance its interests and those of its members and Nigerians.

She made the declaration at a press conference, where she addressed speculations surrounding her political affiliation and the direction of the party ahead of the elections.

The former House of Representatives member said her loyalty to the SDP remained unwavering, adding that she stood firmly with the party and all its candidates.

She disclosed that stakeholders at a meeting held in Ogbomoso on November 18, 2026, had reaffirmed their commitment to the party and resolved to support all its candidates across the various elective positions.

According to her, the resolution covers candidates contesting for governorship, State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and the presidency.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Akande Adeola expressed concern over the country’s economic challenges, insecurity, rising poverty and the hardship confronting ordinary Nigerians.

She said: “We are deeply concerned about the management of local government resources and the declining attention given to grassroots development.

“It is unfortunate that the very tier of government closest to the people, which should serve as the foundation of democratic governance, has not been allowed to fulfil its full potential.”

She identified the party’s presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, as offering policy proposals through the SDP manifesto to address the country’s challenges.

According to her, the party’s message, “Farewell to Insecurity and Poverty”, represents its aspiration for a country where citizens can live safely, access economic opportunities and enjoy dignity.