2027: I will vote for the candidate of PDP — Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has declared that he will vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Sandy Ojang Onor, in the 2027 general elections.

Lamido made the declaration while appearing as a guest on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

“I will vote for the candidate of PDP,” Lamido said.

His declaration came amid claims by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse on Tuesday that all four former governors of Jigawa State, including Lamido, were now supporting President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

Lamido dismissed the claim, insisting that he had not left the PDP, joined the APC or endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sule Lamido is not in any political alliance with another party. He is PDP, remains in PDP and will campaign for the success of the PDP from top to bottom,” he said.

He added that he had refused to join the APC in the past despite repeated appeals from its top leaders and had no reason to join the party now.

Lamido also spoke on the debate over fuel subsidy, which has featured prominently in the 2027 election campaigns following former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s promise to restore subsidy on production if elected.

He questioned the feasibility of the promise, asking where Atiku would get the resources to run the country if he restored the subsidy.

“Where will Atiku get resources to run Nigeria if he is elected and he returns subsidy on production?” Lamido asked.

According to him, the issue goes beyond fuel subsidy to include law and order and how public revenue is used for the benefit of the people.

“The issue of energy or fuel subsidy, security and poverty in the country are not properly handled by all sides because it is all about law and order.

“If there is law and order, the money being generated from the fuel subsidy could go down to the people because nobody would be allowed to steal the money,” he added.

Lamido maintained that Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi were only addressing the issues superficially by discussing their symptoms rather than their root causes, which he identified as indiscipline, lack of law and order, and the failure to enforce them.