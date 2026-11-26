As he formally commenced his campaign tour of the seven local government areas that make up the Bauchi South Senatorial District, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, assured that he would engage in the politics of issues and decent arguments, within the law and regulations of politicking, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor began his campaign activities on Thursday with a visit to the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, where he sought the Emir’s prayers, blessings and support.

Mohammed assured the traditional ruler that his political activities would follow the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, promising to conduct a peaceful and responsible campaign.

He also appealed for the support of the traditional institution as he seeks to represent Bauchi South at the National Assembly.

In his response, the Emir prayed for the success of the governor’s ambition and urged politicians to demonstrate maturity and avoid actions capable of disrupting peace.

The Emir also commended the Mohammed administration for supporting the traditional institution through the creation of new emirates, the provision of official vehicles to emirs and the construction of palaces for traditional rulers.

The governor later addressed a large crowd of supporters at Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi, where he formally declared the commencement of his senatorial campaign.