2027: I have moved to ADC now, Ihedioha tells supporters

The immediate past governor of Imo, His Excellency, the Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has informed his teeming supporters and followers that he has moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Addressing the leaders of his grassroots – based Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM) structure at his Civil Centre residence on Friday, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, said, “My party, your party, our party is now ADC. That is the way to go. That is the party for all of us”.

He urged the RIM leaders to go to their chapters, wards, local areas, and zones to build ADC as a truly grassroots and people-based political party.

He said: “I urge you, as leaders of our Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM), to go home to your respective chapters, wards, LGAs and zones, and take this gospel to the grasstoots, to the people. We are people oriented. Our strength is the people, the masses. We already have representation in all the boots in the 305 wards in the state, and our structure across the 27 LGAs and three geo political zones are strong, viable and functional. Just go home and invigorate our RIM structure which is highly effective and superb”.

Ihedioha, who earned the Omenkeahuruanya title in view of his hallmark and laudable achievements during his sojourn in the House of Representatives, thanked the leaders as well as the followers for their support and patience while they waited for a new political platform.

He said: “I must thank all of you here and those who are not here, for your steadfastness, support and patience. I commend the DG (director general) of our RIM structure for his administrative ingenuity. I appreciate all the state executive members of our structure, the zonal, LGA and ward leaders”.

He equally expressed his appreciation to the state women leader, Lady Ijeoma Domike, and all our women including the youths for their diligence and dedication.

He said: “Together, we shall triumph”, Ihedioha enthused.

The leaders left the scene elated and joyful as their principal’s ADC announcement had dramatically and sensationally launched them into the main political orbit after their mass resignation from the PDP in April last year.