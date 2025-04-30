2027: How Ogun West guber ambition can become reality — Senator Adeola

The Senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, Olamilekan Adeola, has said that only unity and cohesion will make the district’s 2027 governorship quest a reality.

He stated this during the official inauguration of the secretariat of Yewa Think-Tank, christened ‘Yewa Unity House’, in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday.

The lawmaker noted that the district could break the jinx and produce the next governor of the state in the 2027 general election if political leaders, stakeholders, and the people of the area work together with unity of purpose—something that has been practically impossible in the 49-year history of the state.

He added that leaders in the Yewa-Awori extraction must “consciously and painstakingly put the best foot forward in 2027” if they wish to break the jinx of nearly five decades.

While submitting that all hands must be on deck to correct the “unjust and inequitable anomaly” in 2027, he urged members of the YTT to objectively weigh all options that would engender success for the senatorial district.

He added that internal and external factors might have conspired against Ogun West indigenes who previously aspired and contested to lead the state without success.

The lawmaker insisted that the Yewa-Awori people must collectively contest for power with everything that God has endowed them with.

He said, “Again, another opportunity beckons us in the year 2027. YTT, as a leading and knowledge-based organization, must objectively look at all the variables that should engender success for the senatorial district and so inform all critical stakeholders this time around on the way forward.

“I have no doubt that the wherewithal to achieve the just aspiration of our people is available at this time, but we must consciously and painstakingly put our best foot forward.

“Going forward, I don’t expect anyone from Ogun West to be a bystander in the ongoing struggle for political power in Ogun State.

“Indeed, I look forward to a redoubling of our efforts at this time, as the prize is within reach and achievable.

“This time around is not for sentiment, undue emotional outpouring, or pursuit of parochial or personal interests.

“We must all put on our thinking caps and collectively strive to end injustice and take our people—and indeed Ogun State—to greater heights.

“There is no doubt that much work is still in the offing for sustainable socio-economic and political development, and I want to charge all members of the YTT to further gird their loins for more initiatives and accomplishments in the years ahead.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE